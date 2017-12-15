35 Times Privacy Was A Lie In 2017

Every year, we give up a little more of our privacy to big tech corporations.

This happens in a lot of little ways: feeling more comfortable letting a smart device into our home, giving more access to information about ourselves to social media platforms (or discovering to our shock how much info they had been collecting this whole time), letting our phones track us. Each of these little things doesn't feel like a lot when it happens — we might be surprised, but eventually we get used to it. Tech pushes the limits of what we feel okay with just a few inches at a time, and we don't notice until we look back that "the line" has moved miles.

This year was no exception. Let's look back and see all the ways big companies chipped away at our privacy bit by bit in 2017.