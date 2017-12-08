HQ's Quiz Daddy Isn't Actually Good At Trivia

Scott Rogowsky is a comedian and the main host of the new hit app HQ Trivia, where he reads trivia questions live and users can win cash prizes. The game has taken off in the last month, and Rogowsky has become a cult figure, with fans of the game calling him “quiz daddy.” He came by our office, where we supplied him with kale salad and he answered some questions about Phish, his iconic black suit (turns out it’s not his own), and dealing with an of influx thirsty DMs.

Who's your favorite game show host?

Scott Rogowsky: Trebek is classic. I love Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek, that's my answer. Will Ferrell in those SNL "Celebrity Jeopardy" sketches.

What does HQ stand for?

SR: That's a trade secret. I personally change the meaning every week. Last week it was Horse Quaaludes, this week it's Hairy Queens.

You often say some Yiddish words. What is your favorite Yiddish word?

SR: It's probably unprintable, because there's lots of Yiddish words for certain male anatomy. Schmuck is a great one. Schmeckle. Schvantz.

Do you live at home with your parents?

SR: I currently live with my parents. Let's say, I'm between my apartments, and so I'm choosing to live with my parents. I have my stuff there. It's like a storage unit.

What did you major in in college?

SR: Political science. I'm a naturally curious person. My kindergarten report card said, "Scott is like a sponge, he soaks up information." I just see stuff and I want to know, like

***

***

there's different kinds of kale. There's Tuscan; there’s lacinato. I'm fascinated that everything in the world has been named and classified. Every part of the body has been named – every tiny blemish. I don't want to go to med school and learn that, but I'll read the Wikipedia.