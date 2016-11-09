Why People Are Unfriending Newly Public Trump Supporters

Formerly secretive Trump supporters are coming out of the woodwork, even if it means losing a Facebook friend — or 20.

For months, President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign spoke of a "Silent Majority" who were afraid to publicly support Trump but who would vote him into the Oval Office. Election night's upset proved them right.

Now, emboldened by Trump's win, that "Silent Majority" is silent no longer — at least not on Facebook. Online, Trump supporters are revealing themselves to their friends, family, and co-workers, leading both Democrats and Republicans to vow to unfriend anyone who disagreed with their candidate of choice.

"I voted for Trump!" wrote one Rhode Island woman. "If you don't like me anymore because of it, then you were never really my friend. I'll help direct you to the unfriend button."

"I proudly voted for Trump," a man from California announced. "Unfriend me, call me racist, sexist, uneducated, simple minded, etc. my real friends know the truth and everyone else, I don't need you in my life. #sorryimnotsorry"

Some Hillary Clinton supporters wrote in Facebook posts that they were just as disinterested in staying virtually connected.

"I've been grabbed and harassed by strangers more times than I can count. If you voted for Trump then unfriend me now. You're NOT my friend," one woman wrote.

"If you voted for him: you are not my friend, you are not my family, you are not American," wrote a man who attached a photo of his birth mother, an immigrant from Guatemala. "And you are against not only me, you are against so many of my friends and what America stands for."

Carlos Moreno Jr., who is originally from Texas, told his Facebook friends to unfriend him if they voted for Trump because "We don't see America the same way." So far, he's lost 21 of them, he told BuzzFeed News.

"I am a nice person, but why should I be nice to these idiots who put us in jeopardy?" he said. "They need to wake up, and the only way they can wake up is if I say they are idiots, and that they are putting their selfishness before our country."