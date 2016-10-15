Trump Says He And Clinton Should Take A Drug Test Before The Next Debate

"I don't know what's going on with her, but at the beginning of her last debate she was all pumped up."

Donald Trump on Saturday called for a drug test to be administered to him and Hillary Clinton before their next debate, implying his rival had used drugs during their last face-off on Sunday.

At a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Trump likened himself and Clinton to athletes, then claimed that when Clinton said she was spending this weekend preparing for their third and final debate on Wednesday night, she was getting "pumped up."



“She's getting pumped up, you understand.” Trump said.

“Athletes, they make them take a drug test, right? I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate. I think we should. Why don't we do that? We should take a drug test,” he continued.

He said that at the beginning of the Sunday's town hall debate in St. Louis, Clinton “was all pumped up,” but appeared to lose energy by the end.

“She could barely reach her car,” he said, alluding to her almost fainting from pneumonia on Sept. 11.

