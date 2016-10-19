New Bill Clinton Sex Assault Accuser Will Be At Debate Tonight

Leslie Millwee, a one-time TV reporter who accused the former president of sexual abuse, was interviewed by Breitbart on Wednesday.

The woman who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault this week will attend the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Leslie Millwee, a former Arkansas news reporter, told Breitbart on Wednesday that she was assaulted by Bill Clinton on three separate occasions in 1980.

President Barack Obama's half-brother Malik Obama, a Donald Trump supporter, has also said he will be attending the debate, at the Trump campaign's request. But Malik is just the "appetizer," Trump campaign chair Steve Bannon told CNN on Wednesday.

It's unclear whose guest Millwee is at the debate.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on who the other special guests might be. Lydie Denier, the former fiancee of the US ambassador to Libya who was killed in Benghazi, tweeted Wednesday afternoon that she was on her way to Las Vegas.

Trump held a surprise Facebook Live event less than two hours before the second presidential debate with three women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual abuse. The women later attended the debate, which was held on Oct 10. in St. Louis, Missouri.