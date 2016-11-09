Bill Clinton's Rape Accuser Says She Can Now "Let Go Of The Pain"

Juanita Broaddrick, the Arkansas woman who 17 years ago publicly accused Bill Clinton of sexually assaulting her in the 1970s, told BuzzFeed News that the Clintons' "control" over her "is gone."

Juanita Broaddrick, the 73-year-old woman who has long said Bill Clinton raped her in the 1970s, told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday morning that she can now "let go of the pain and suffering that has been a part of my life for 38 years" now that Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and is president-elect of the United States.

Broaddrick said she was thankful for all the support she's received and to Trump "for giving me the opportunity to tell my story in the public arena." During his campaign, Trump often referenced the sexual misconduct allegations against Bill Clinton and invited Broaddrick and other accusers to speak alongside him before the second presidential debate in October.

"To those of you who have suffered sexual abuse or rape, do not give up hope," she added. "I have heard from so many of you on Facebook and Twitter. Please know I will continue to help you in every way I can. Sexual crimes are not okay even if committed by someone in power."