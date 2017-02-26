Casey Affleck Is “Appalled” His Production Company Donated To Donald Trump's Transition Team

The Affleck/Middleton Project contributed $5,000 to the presidential transition effort. "I had no knowledge of it, was never asked, and never would have authorized it. I will get to the bottom of it," Affleck told BuzzFeed News.

Casey Affleck has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump — both before and after the election — but, unbeknownst to the actor and producer, his production company made a donation to a non-profit that was intended to aid the president's transition.



According to an analysis of federal filings, the Affleck/Middleton Project donated $5,000 to Trump for America, a private $6.5 million pot of individual, corporate, and lobbyist contributions.

"I am appalled that a donation may have been made in my company's name by someone I work with," Affleck told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "I had no knowledge of it, was never asked, and never would have authorized it. I will get to the bottom of it. The policies of the Trump administration, and the values they represent, are antithetical to everything I believe in.”

The Affleck/Middleton Project is Affleck’s film and television production company formed in 2014 with John Powers Middleton; the company backed Manchester by the Sea, the film for which Affleck is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor. On Saturday, Affleck won Best Male Lead at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards for his performance. During his acceptance speech, he said: “The policies of this administration are abhorrent and they won’t last. They’re really un-American.”