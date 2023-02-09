This Woman Had Two Vaginas. Doctors Said Her Pain Was Due To Stress.

A band of flesh called a septum, which she’s had since birth, was separating her vagina into two sections. Every time doctors would examine Rose’s pelvis, the tools they used would push the septum to the side and successfully reach her cervix, appearing as if everything was normal. However, any painful shove would tear the septum, explaining why she bled after some exams. The septum also didn’t extend to the opening of her vagina, so it wasn’t obvious during exams.

Rose’s doctor removed the septum during the procedure on her cervix, thus turning two vaginas into one and finally giving her the freedom to enjoy pain-free sex.

“It all functions normally. I don’t have any pain at all during intercourse anymore , but [my doctor] did say that I was so lucky … because had I tried to deliver our baby naturally with that septum in place with two vaginas, I would have bled to death,” Rose says in a TikTok. “I just wanted to share this because it is very, very rare, but I … thought maybe it might help somebody out there who's struggling with pain and their doctor can't find the issue.”

Rose was moved when she read dozens of comments from women who said that they have the same issue and experienced similar problems getting an accurate diagnosis.

Her story shines a light on the difficulties people face in understanding and treating pelvic pain.

“There’s lots of different organs in our pelvis — the bladder, female reproductive system, bowels, rectum — so when we’re having pelvic pain, sometimes it’s just really hard to figure out what’s causing it,” said Dr. Allison Rodgers, an OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinologist at Fertility Centers of Illinois. “It's very uncommon for you to be able to do an ultrasound and find the cause of your pain and have a doctor say, ‘Let me give you this magic pill or do surgery and then you're fixed.’”

Not to mention, Rose’s condition is “notoriously difficult to diagnose because regular ultrasounds may not pick it up,” Rodgers said, adding that it requires different kinds of MRIs and/or ultrasounds “and somebody reading it who knows what they’re doing.”

Any malformation in the female reproductive system, including the uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, and upper part of the vagina, is called a Müllerian anomaly. Up to 7% of the general population has at least one .

These anomalies occur around six weeks after conception, when the tubes that are supposed to mature into reproductive organs don’t develop properly. The glitch can leave some people with two cervixes, two uteruses, or two vaginas (or a combination of these options); others may be born with one of these organs missing or organs that develop into abnormal shapes and sizes.

In fact, about 90% of Rodgers’s patients are diagnosed with a different Müllerian anomaly than they actually have: “This is a very niche area and I think if they’re not doing this all the time, some doctors may not really understand the differences between all of these anomalies,” she said. “Even really smart, really educated doctors a lot of times will get this wrong.”