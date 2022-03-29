Here’s What 5 People With Alopecia Think About That Chris Rock Joke

Alopecia-related hair loss can be devastating

During a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith said “it was terrifying” when she first started losing her hair. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she said. Pinkett Smith has since shared her experiences with alopecia with the public, such as when she shaved her head in 2021.

On Monday, Smith posted a statement on Instagram that offered an apology for his behavior and an explanation about why he got physical: “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation also commented on the event on social media: “What happened at last night's Academy Awards is a teachable moment. For many, alopecia areata is no laughing matter.”

BuzzFeed News spoke to five people with alopecia to learn about how the event affected them and the impact they feel it left on their community.

Even though some people we talked to didn't like the joke and sympathized with Pinkett Smith, they didn't necessarily agree with Will Smith's reaction. (It's unclear if Rock knew about Pinkett Smith's diagnosis before making the joke.)

“I’m heartbroken for her and really our whole community”

When Kristen Wharton, 52, watched the Oscars fiasco go down, she said she was “stunned.”

“I saw Jada’s face, and I know how she feels. My heart just really goes out to her because while I deal with my alopecia privately with my family and friends, she was called out in front of millions of people around the globe,” said Wharton, who was diagnosed with scarring alopecia in 2016. Scarring or cicatricial alopecia occurs when hair follicles are replaced with scar tissue that prevents hair from ever growing back.

Wharton, who’s the president of the Scarring Alopecia Foundation, said it’s inappropriate to joke about alopecia, particularly when it’s directed at someone who is actively dealing with it.

For many people with alopecia, losing their hair also means losing their self-esteem and confidence, she said, and so to “just watch that hair go away over time is devastating.”

“I don’t think most people understand what a person goes through when they're walking this journey. It is very emotionally, mentally, physically, and can be financially draining,” Wharton told BuzzFeed News. “I’m just heartbroken for her and really for our whole community.”

“It’s like revisiting childhood”

Many questioned if Rock had the green light to tell the joke.

“I myself am thinking: ‘Who approved this? Why was this acceptable to make a person with a visible difference the butt of a joke?’ Honestly, I’m stumped,” said Thea Chassin, founder and CEO of Bald Girls Do Lunch, a nonprofit that empowers and educates women and girls about alopecia areata, one of the five subtypes of alopecia. (ABC’s Rob Mills told Variety the day after the Oscars that Rock’s joke was not in the script.)