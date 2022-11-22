I Love My Peloton. Cry Me A River.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I adore my Peloton bike, and nothing anyone tells me can convince me otherwise. This is not a paid advertisement; I just really love my Peloton.

I was never a big fan of spinning, but my local gym offered some group classes at a convenient time, so I gave it a shot. Soon enough, I became obsessed with the feeling that the activity gave me.

Then the pandemic made my gym go out of business.

I have a strong preference for group fitness classes, but none of the other gyms around me offered what I was looking for: a wide range of classes with music I enjoyed held at a variety of times to fit my flexible yet busy schedule.

So I looked into it, and eventually, after about six months of saving, purchased the Peloton Bike+ (the newest model) for $2,495 with a $300 New Year’s discount. I also signed up for the subscription the company offers, which now costs $44 each month (it used to be $40).

I haven’t looked back since.