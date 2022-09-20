No, The Pandemic Isn’t Really Over. Here’s Why.

We all want the pandemic to be over, but that desire alone isn’t enough to make it happen. President Joe Biden’s latest remarks, however, are stirring the pot, concerning and frustrating a ton of public health experts who’ve worked tirelessly to remind everyone that COVID is still here and likely won’t leave.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” Biden said during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday as he toured the Detroit Auto Show. “If you notice no one is wearing masks, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing, and I think this is the perfect example of it.”

Biden is right. Things are changing, and the US is in a much different — and better — place than it was at the start of the pandemic. We now have three effective COVID vaccines and several lifesaving treatments, for example. But we’re also still experiencing an average of 360 deaths from the disease every day; nearly 1 in 5 adults in the US who have had the virus have debilitating long COVID; and less than 70% of Americans are fully vaccinated, meaning a large portion of the country remains vulnerable to severe disease if infected.