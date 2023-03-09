All adults should have their blood tested for hepatitis B — a vaccine-preventable virus that harms the liver — at least once in their life, regardless of their risk factors for the infection, according to new CDC recommendations released Thursday.

This is the first time the CDC has updated its guidance for HBV testing since 2008.

Previously, HBV screening was recommended only for those who faced increased risk for infection, such as people who inject drugs, pregnant people, and those with HIV. The virus spreads through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids.

The shift is based on evidence that shows risk-based testing alone cannot identify most people living with chronic HBV infection, more than half of whom don’t know they’re infected. Catching cases early on could lead to getting treatment sooner, which reduces the risk of liver damage, liver cancer, and death. It might also prevent HBV from being spread to others.

Children and teens under the age of 18 don’t have to be screened for HBV because infection prevalence is low and vaccination levels are high in the age group. However, kids who are at risk for HBV and/or did not get vaccinated as a baby should be tested.

(Most people are vaccinated against HBV during routine childhood immunizations; the most common scheduling is three doses administered over six months.)

The CDC also added three new groups of people who have increased risks of HBV infection to its risk-based testing recommendations: current or formerly incarcerated adults in a jail, prison, or other detention setting; people with a history of sexually transmitted infections or multiple sex partners; and people with a history of hepatitis C virus infection.

And now, anyone who requests HBV testing should receive it, the CDC said, “because many persons might be reluctant to disclose stigmatizing risks.”

People with increased risk of HBV infection that have not already been mentioned include:

Infants born to pregnant people who are HBV positive

People born outside the US in regions with a high prevalence of HBV

People born in the US who weren’t vaccinated as infants and whose parents were born in regions with high rates of HBV

Men who have sex with men

People who live in the same home as others with a known HBV infection

People who share needles or sexual contact with anyone with a known HBV infection

People undergoing kidney dialysis treatment

People with elevated levels of alanine aminotransferase or aspartate aminotransferase of unknown origin, which may indicate liver damage, infection, or cancer

In 2019, about 3,190 HBV infections were reported to the CDC, but after the agency adjusted for underreporting, that number jumped to 20,700.