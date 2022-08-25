A Republican Lawmaker’s Viral Video Highlights The Danger Of Nonviable Pregnancies

As a result, Collins and four other legislators, including two other Republicans, did not vote on the new bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions, with some exceptions to protect the life of the parent but none for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Still, it advanced to the state House floor with a 13–7 vote.

Besides the realization that pregnancy-capable folks are people, too, (who would’ve known!) the GOP lawmaker’s remarks are a reminder that pregnancy is dangerous, including nonviable ones that end in miscarriages and fetal deaths, and that anti-abortion laws can force pregnant people, even those who want their pregnancy, into painful, deadly, and potentially criminalizing situations.

“Doctors have always known that you can't separate out good pregnancies and bad ones; that you can't separate out people who deserve care and people who don't; that pregnancy is a spectrum,” said Dr. Katharine White, vice chair of academics in the Boston Medical Center’s OB-GYN department. “Whenever you put in place a broad ban on one type of care, the ripple effects affect people having all kinds of pregnancy complications.”

“Doctors were fearing this from the beginning,” White said, “and now our fears are coming true.”

Why nonviable pregnancies are so dangerous, especially when denied the appropriate medical care

Nonviable pregnancies are those that will always end in a loss, meaning a healthy fetus cannot be carried to term. These are known as miscarriages (technically called a spontaneous abortion), missed abortion (a miscarriage in which the fetus is not expelled from the uterus), ectopic pregnancy (the embryo implants outside the uterus, which is a life-threatening medical emergency), stillbirth, or fetal death.

Pregnancy loss, and the medical care needed to manage it, is generally determined by when it occurs. Most cases happen earlier on, with about 80% of pregnancy losses occurring in the first trimester. And oftentimes, the cause is unknown. About 50% of the majority of cases with known causes are due to fetal genetic abnormalities.

We do know, however, that the health risks of nonviable pregnancies increase the longer care is withheld, said White, who wrote the book Your Guide to Miscarriage and Pregnancy Loss.

If a person is diagnosed with a miscarriage during their first trimester, they often have three choices: wait until they pass the fetus on their own, surgically remove the fetus in a procedure called dilation and curettage, or take medications such as misoprostol and mifepristone.

Waiting to pass the fetus naturally is problematic, White said, because there’s no way to tell when, or if, it’s going to happen. In fact, White advises her patients that it tends to happen in the most inconvenient times, like while driving or working, when bathroom access is limited.

Miscarriage-related bleeding can be “extremely heavy,” she said, and the longer it happens the higher the risk of developing an infection in the uterus that will affect a person’s fertility later on. This infection can spread to the entire body and damage other organs if not addressed with the appropriate medical care. This is known as sepsis, which was the second leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the US between 2016 and 2018.