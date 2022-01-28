11 Things To Know About Where To Get Free N95 Masks And How To Use Them

What is a nonsurgical N95 mask?

A nonsurgical N95 respirator is a mask designed to fit snugly around your nose and mouth with straps that go around your head; it’s made of layered polypropylene, or plastic, fibers that effectively filter out 95% of any bacteria or virus particles you or others breathe, cough, or sneeze out — if worn properly and consistently.

The material uses the power of static electricity to catch incoming germs or particles as air passes through the tiny spaces between the fibers.

N95s are called “respirators” because they filter out tiny airborne particles. All other coverings, like surgical masks, aren’t “respirators” because they can’t effectively filter the air you breathe; they mostly help block large respiratory droplets that may carry germs from entering your mouth, like a snotty sneeze or phlegmy cough.

There are several different types and shapes of N95s; some look like duck bills, others like domes, and several have three panels.

The main difference between nonsurgical and surgical N95s is that the latter are also fluid resistant to protect doctors and nurses from blood and other bodily fluid sprays, Dr. David Banach, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at UConn Health of the University of Connecticut, told BuzzFeed News.

N95 vs. KN95 mask: What's the difference?

The government is sending nonsurgical N95 respirators to the public because those are the masks that are available in the Strategic National Stockpile, the HHS spokesperson told us. But there are similarly effective respirators, such as KN95s commonly sold at stores like Home Depot, that you could use as well.

N95 respirators are regulated by the US with standards set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), while KN95s (and KF94s and others) follow international standards, meaning they also should screen out about 95% of germs and particles, but their effectiveness can vary between brands sold in the US. That’s why Banach advises extra caution if you choose to wear these masks.

The CDC found that about 60% of KN95s tested in 2020 and 2021 were less effective than advertised. That said, many of the KN95s had a filter efficiency of 90% or greater, although some counterfeit products had filtration efficiencies as low as 10% to 20%.

Both KN95s and KF94s offer the virus-catching electrostatic charge, so they should offer strong protection for you and others around you.

Legitimate N95s are approved by the CDC’s NIOSH and will have specific markings, including the NIOSH logo or block letters on them to indicate their authenticity.

Keep in mind that KN95s are not approved by NIOSH, so any claims to that effect suggests they are counterfeits.

Other signs of counterfeit N95 respirators are ear loops instead of an elastic band that goes around your head, no markings on the filtering facepiece, and a missing or misspelled NIOSH mark. Here are some pictures of counterfeit respirators from the CDC and a full list of companies that make NIOSH-approved face respirators that are similarly or more protective than N95s.

Is an N95 uncomfortable?

The biggest complaint people make about N95s is that they can be hard to wear, particularly in hot conditions or when you have to exert yourself. (N95s with exhalation valves can help improve breathability, but experts strongly recommend against these masks because they don’t filter the air you exhale — so they protect you, but not the people around you if you have COVID.)

Although it may take a bit more effort to breathe through N95s, NIOSH tests have shown some of the respirators have better overall breathability than cloth or surgical masks, Karan of Stanford said, so it could take some time before you find the right type for you.

On the more comfortable side are the loose-fitting and disposable surgical masks, which can offer high levels of protection against the coronavirus if worn properly (secured over your mouth, nose, and chin with minimal gaps). They are made of the same electrostatic material as N95s, but surgical masks don’t have the same fit or filters as their higher-quality counterparts.

Cloth masks could be anything from a scrap of T-shirt attached to two ear loops to a bandana. The CDC and other experts say these options offer the least protection against the coronavirus, though there are ways to lock in more protection, like layering it with a surgical mask.

How does the N95’s protection compare to other masks?

In its updated guidance, the CDC says well-fitting N95 respirators give the best protection for yourself and others, followed by KN95s and surgical masks, then cloth masks.

N95s and KN95s are about 90-95% or more protective against virus particles (but remember it could vary with KN95s), while surgical masks stand in the 50-60% range, Karan said. If you layer them with a cloth mask, you can reach between 70-75% protection.

Cloth masks alone, however, are as little as 20-40% effective, he added.