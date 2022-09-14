In some ways, the COVID pandemic has felt like the world’s longest dodgeball game: Only a few players remain untouched by the virus that has already killed over 1 million people in the US alone and seriously injured or otherwise impacted millions more around the world.

Now it’s clear the coronavirus is here to stay, which suggests annual rounds of an unpredictable game no one has agreed to play.

So our new reality begs the question: What does a life where COVID strikes our immune system over and over again look and feel like?

Repeat infections happen all the time with the flu and other respiratory viruses, including the handful of milder coronaviruses known to cause the common cold. These reinfections don’t worry doctors or anyone else that much.

In fact, studies show you can expect to catch these other coronaviruses at least one to two times a year. But SARS-CoV-2 is unlike any other virus we’ve seen before; it can affect nearly every organ and system in the body, even months after an infection subsides, and it has a high mutation rate with the potential to produce immunity-evading variants.

Put together, its characteristics make it difficult to understand what repeat exposures mean for our bodies in the short and long term. Despite the unknowns, most of the experts we spoke to agreed on one point: Each new infection does carry some risk, and early evidence suggests the negative effects may accumulate over time.

“You may dodge [serious outcomes] the first, second, or even third time around, but you might not be as lucky the fourth time,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and education service at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System. “Every infection is an opportunity for you to develop a problem with the virus; you can’t possibly avoid it forever.”

What is the COVID reinfection rate?

It was one of the great unknowns early in the pandemic, but we now know that you can get COVID more than once. In fact, there doesn’t appear to be any limit on how often you can get it. A person is considered to be reinfected if they test positive again after they first had COVID and recovered (including negative tests in between).

In a study of COVID-positive people in California and New York, about 4.6% to 6.3% had previously been infected. During the Omicron wave, people ages 19 to 29 living in Iceland had a 15% reinfection rate. The rate was around 12% in those who'd had one shot of the vaccine and 11% in those with two shots, according to a research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in August.

While vaccination can reduce the risk of reinfection, severe symptoms, hospitalizations, and death, its effectiveness depends on how well the shot matches the circulating variant.

(Federal health officials just authorized a new booster that targets the latest BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants and announced that Americans should now get a COVID shot, which will be updated each year, alongside their flu vaccine every fall.)

A previous infection does offer some protection against your next one; one study found that it was associated with an 80% lower risk for subsequent infection. The protection lasted for at least six months. But if a new variant emerges that’s significantly different from the last version of the virus, then you may get infected sooner than that.

This is what happened during the Omicron wave, which helps explain why some people tested positive a second or third time within a few months’ time last winter.

Is it bad to get COVID over and over again?

Any infection — whether it’s viral, bacterial, or parasitic — taxes the body to some degree, which can differ drastically from one person to the next. What happens after an exposure depends on your vaccination status, previous infections, immune system, health conditions, and many other factors.

A COVID infection, particularly the first one, can drive your body to create protective antibodies and memory cells that help it to more quickly and efficiently defend itself the next time it's exposed to the virus. (Vaccination spurs the body to create this protective shield while avoiding dangerous or life-threatening symptoms.)

We know, too, that this protection wanes over time. But some believe that an infection (no matter how mild or severe) may, for certain people, cause damage that can weaken their ability to fight off illness the next time they contract COVID.

At least one study released in June that has yet to be peer-reviewed seems to support that theory. Researchers analyzed more than 5.6 million US veterans’ health records and found that repeat COVID infections (with a mixture of the Delta and Omicron variants) may have a cumulative effect, each positive test bringing greater risks of serious health consequences such as heart, kidney, gastrointestinal, and neurological disorders.