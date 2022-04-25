Two years ago, you may have been speed walking into your workplace, juggling a spilling coffee cup and a stank attitude because your commute, to put it frankly, sucked.

Then the pandemic hit, changing what it means to “go to work” (for many people) and shedding light on how your commute — and the crowded trains and traffic jams that go with it — might have been affecting your mental and physical health more than you realized.

In fact, can you still call it “the rat race” without the frantic daily scramble to get from point A to B?

There’s research to back up the feeling that commuting might not be great for your health. Study after study shows commuting is linked to stress and unpredictability that can have a negative effect on your sleep, blood pressure, relationships, and much more.

“Stress correlates with a lot of medical and physical health effects, so anything that's going to add to that like commuting I think should be taken very seriously,” said Dr. Marlynn Wei, a psychotherapist who specializes in mindfulness-integrated psychiatry.

Of course, not everyone stopped commuting during the pandemic, as working from home was not an option for many people. However, for those who were able to work remotely, it’s safe to say that a relative minority have fond memories of their prepandemic commute.

A 2020 survey found that the majority of people in the US who worked remotely said their lack of commute gave them more time to focus on their health and family without affecting work productivity.

Before the pandemic, commutes were long — and getting longer. In 2019, the average one-way commute in the US reached a new high of 27.6 minutes, up from 25 minutes in 2006, according to Census Bureau data. (That’s an increase of about 10% over 14 years.)



We should say that commuting isn’t always terrible for your health. Walking to and from train stations or biking to work can offer health benefits and get you moving in a way that’s hard to do if you only commute from your bed to a desk in the corner of your room.

However, the shortcomings of the public transit systems plus the long distances from home to work in the US have made people dependent on cars — the mode of transportation associated with the worst health outcomes.

About 85% of US employees over 16, or about 133 million people, drove to work in 2019, Census Bureau data shows.

An additional 5% of US workers, or about 7.7 million people, used public transportation. (Public transportation is associated with even longer travel times; bus riders had an average commute of 46.6 minutes.)

Before the pandemic, only 2.6%, or 4.1 million people, walked to work and just 0.5%, or about 806,000 people, rode a bike.