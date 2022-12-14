Chick-Fil-A And Other Restaurants Added Sesame To Their Food And People With Sesame Allergies Are Pissed

Chick-fil-A and other restaurants are adding sesame — the ninth-most-common food allergy among children and adults in the US — to products that didn’t previously have it, angering those with sesame allergies.

They say the move is an effort to avoid complying with the intent of the FASTER Act, which goes into effect on Jan. 1.

The FASTER Act, which stands for the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act, was signed into law on April 23 and will require sesame to be labeled as an allergen on packaged food products beginning in the new year. The law also declared sesame as the ninth major food allergen recognized by the US.

By adding sesame to products that didn’t previously contain it, companies may be able to skirt manufacturing processes that would ensure production facilities are clean enough to avoid cross-contact with the allergen, according to Jason Linde, the senior vice president of government and community affairs for FARE, a nonprofit working to increase food allergy awareness. (Cross-contact differs from cross-contamination, which is when bacteria or viruses enter food during preparation and storage, sometimes causing illness.)

Linde told BuzzFeed News that the nonprofit is disappointed that companies seem to be defeating the purpose of the FASTER Act, potentially putting millions of people’s lives at risk.

More than 30 people told BuzzFeed News that they have had to learn via Facebook groups and other unofficial routes that many of their “safe” foods will now contain sesame.

“On behalf of the more than 32 million Americans with life-threatening food allergies and the approximately 1.6 million Americans allergic to sesame, we are disappointed and frustrated that previously trusted companies would rather add small amounts of sesame flour to their bakery products than comply with the intent of the FASTER Act, clean their lines, and safely feed members of our community,” Linde wrote in an email. “By taking this approach, they have turned their backs on some of their most loyal customers by ruining previously safe food, and made life even more difficult for our families.”

General labeling laws already require sesame to be included on ingredient lists, but the new law will make it more clear if sesame is found in flavors or spice blends and in food names uncommon to some people in the US, such as tahini, which is made from sesame seeds.

Even trace amounts of sesame can sometimes cause allergic reactions.

Cross-contact occurs during the manufacturing process when an allergen from one food product is transferred to another that does not contain it; the allergen cannot be eliminated during the cooking process. Not everyone is sensitive to allergens present at these extremely low levels, but many people are, and some may experience anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Families dealing with a sesame allergy already have to play dangerous guessing games when eating at certain restaurants or buying certain foods, avoid entire categories of food altogether, or spend weeks going back and forth begging companies to disclose their ingredients and any potential changes with them. Not to mention that many already make most of their food at home to minimize their family’s risks. The inability to tell when sesame was in certain foods was the main impetus for the FASTER Act.

Dr. Jose Arias, an allergy and clinical immunologist and associate professor at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, said he used to recommend Chick-fil-A to his patients because it uses highly refined peanut oil, which is safe for people with peanut allergies, but now he doesn’t feel comfortable recommending the restaurant.

Arias called the news “very disappointing.”

Now, many people fear that other restaurants or national food producers will follow suit and add sesame to their products.