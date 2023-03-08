The Opioid Crisis Is Affecting Babies And Toddlers Like Never Before

Nearly 350 children ages 5 years and younger died of opioid poisoning between 2005 and 2018, according to a study published this week, the majority of whom were babies 1 year of age or younger.

Some cases were accidental and occurred following a medical treatment mishap, but others were intentional, meaning caregivers gave children harmful substances, although the exact reasons why are unknown.

The disturbing finding stresses the growing impact America’s opioid epidemic is having on kids, with opioids accounting for 52% of fatal poisonings in 2018 compared with 24% in 2005.

“The study’s findings tell us that children, especially infants, are collateral damage in the current opioid crisis,” said Dr. Toni Gross, chief of the emergency department at the Children's Hospital of New Orleans , who was not involved in the study. “Children 5 years old or younger are unable to care or advocate for themselves, and are suffering fatal consequences from exposure to these substances.”

The research team led by Dr. Christopher Gaw at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia published their findings in the journal Pediatrics .

Overall, 731 babies and toddlers overdosed on substances over the 13-year study period, according to child death reviews from 40 states reported to the National Fatality Review Case Reporting System; most fatal poisonings, no matter the substance, involved infants less than 1 year old.

Among the cases where the location was available, 65% of deaths occurred in the child’s home, and about half occurred when a child was supposedly being watched by a caretaker.

Many of the affected children also had an open child protective services case at the time of death or otherwise had a history of previous maltreatment, illness, disability, or sibling placement outside their home. Poverty, substance use disorder, and social inequities were also associated factors in fatal poisonings.

Opioids were the most common substance contributing to fatal poisonings, followed by over-the-counter pain, cold, and allergy medications, other/unspecified illicit and prescription drugs, and carbon monoxide.

Babies less than 1 year old accounted for most cases where amphetamines, cocaine, and alcohol were responsible for fatal poisonings.

Researchers don’t know the reasons behind each fatal poisoning, but among the cases that do have this information available, about 41% of incidents were accidental overdoses and another 41% were due to other causes, such as medical treatment mishaps.

In about 18% of those cases, young children were deliberately given a drug, possibly to sedate them. Overall, 63% of these incidents occurred in kids younger than 2, who are more likely to be victims of intentional or accidental poisonings when given a drug meant for adults because of their dependence on caregivers and “relative susceptibility to toxicity given their size and weight,” the researchers said.