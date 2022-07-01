This Heart-Wrenching Video About Actor Debbie Reynolds’ Near-Death Experience With Stillbirth Sheds Light On What’s At Stake With Roe V. Wade’s Overturn

It happened to Christensen, who, after one miscarriage and a subsequent late abortion at eight months, didn’t learn she was pregnant a third time until 16 weeks during an unrelated doctor’s appointment because her “body was so out of whack.”

“When you don't find out you're pregnant until the second trimester, many paths to care have already been cut off to you the day that you found out you're pregnant,” Christensen said. Later discoveries of pregnancy can also lead to delays in stopping drug or alcohol use that may harm the fetus or seeking prenatal care. “It just makes the whole ordeal really punishing and cruel to then make people jump through these extra hoops.”

There are other barriers to abortion, too, that existed even during Roe v. Wade, like cost, travel difficulties, childcare, lack of information about where to access care, and, of course, restrictive laws.

“Bans equal delays, which equal people seeking care later on. It’s actually a pretty simple line to draw; you've just automatically kicked the can down the road into pregnancy, so the need is just going to go up,” Christensen said.

The average cost of a second- or third-trimester abortion is $2,000, according to a 2013 study published in the journal Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health, but it can reach $10,000 or more. Not to mention, most abortion seekers live below the federal poverty level.

The few studies on later abortions have found that people of color, younger people, those with lower incomes, and people with less education are more likely to seek abortions later in pregnancy.

Medicaid — the government-sponsored health insurance program for patients with low incomes — covers abortion care in only 16 states, according to the group Physicians for Reproductive Health. Coverage is so limited because of the Hyde Amendment, passed shortly after Roe v. Wade, which blocks the use of federal funds for abortion coverage (with exceptions for rape, incest, or life endangerment).

The same 2013 study found that women seeking abortions later in pregnancy were two times more likely than those seeking first-trimester abortions to face delays in care because of “difficulties securing public or private insurance coverage.”

Clinics that offer abortion care are also distributed unevenly across the US, and varying state gestational bans limit what kind of care people can receive and when.

The need for later abortion care will rise now that Roe has fallen, experts said, pushing people later into pregnancy when costs are higher and the number of providers willing or allowed to perform the procedure is lower. It's an effect that will be felt in neighboring states with fewer restrictions, too, as people are forced to travel and wait even longer for care.

What’s the future of abortions for pregnancies that threaten a person’s life?

Of course, people do not need a reason for an abortion other than they do not want to be pregnant.

However, many people assume that pregnant people whose life is at stake at any stage of gestation will still be allowed to have an abortion, even after Roe’s overturn; that’s not the case.

“This legislation (happening right now) will and is delaying care for ectopic pregnancies and patients with cancer who cannot receive chemo,” Dr. Deepjot Singh, an OB-GYN in Southern California, told us in an email. “The additional hoops, documentations, consultations with ethics committees, and legal is delaying lifesaving treatment to patients.”

“The distance between what people believe the law does and who it protects and what actually happens is pretty big,” Kimport said. “A lot of people are comfortable with restrictions on abortion later in pregnancy because they assume that in these admittedly rare situations, the people affected would fall into the exceptions.”

But the reality is that a lot of people are left out of them, she said.

The overruling of Roe v. Wade, as detrimental as it, does offer an opportunity to change the thresholds for abortion care in a way we’ve never been able to do before, Kimport said.

For example, using fetal viability as a legal standard for abortion bans is vague, loosely defined as when a fetus can survive outside the womb. Nineteen states impose abortion bans “at viability,” which is generally reached between 24 and 28 weeks since a person’s last menstrual period, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a sexual health and reproductive rights research and advocacy group.

Fetal viability is no more than an estimate based on several factors that differ per fetus, such as sex and weight, and depends on other external factors, such as the level of NICU care available at someone’s nearest hospital.

“What do we want the next round of policies and laws to look like? What are we going to demand for ourselves? Looking forward, what do we want now in modern times?” Christensen said. “I hope it’s full access to all reproductive health options without caveats, without limits, without restrictions.”

There’s a lot at stake right now, and we’ll learn more about the future of abortion care over time, but we can start changing how we talk about the procedure to ensure accurate information is shared, Kimport said.

“Instead of trying to justify individuals’ decisions and inviting others to decide if it’s OK,” she said, we need to center these conversations on the people who seek and have them, and the circumstances that put them in that position.