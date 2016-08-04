Trump Tells Story About His Own Running Mate Asking Permission To Endorse Paul Ryan

He came to me — he called me the other day, he said, 'Do you mind—' because he likes Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan's a good guy, actually. No, he's a good guy. So, Mike calls me yesterday and he says, 'Would you mind if I endorsed? I won't do that if it creates any complications or problems, I would absolutely not do that...' He's the greatest guy. He's the greatest human being. And he said that and he said, 'But I like him, he's a friend of mine, would you mind if I endorsed him? I will not do it if you say no.' I said, 'Mike, you like him? Yes. Go ahead and do it, 100%.' And he endorsed him. And then, and then — we have, like, a great relationship. It's short, it hasn't been that long. I've known him through the campaign and then a couple of the papers — not all of them, I should say, most of them wrote it legitimately — but a couple of them said, 'There's a FISSURE between Pence and Trump. There's a FISSURE.' It's so dishonest.