Why People Like Marianne Williamson

On some level, we all seem to know that Marianne Williamson shouldn't exactly be on the debate stage. Even she seems to know it, because she operates like she's performing a commentary on the rest of the stage, speaking from a different stage about the debate taking place.



Toward the end of Tuesday night's debate, she practically jumped off the ropes with a flying elbow against the candidates who'd been laying into Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. She says "yada, yada, yada" onstage. She talks about love.

Williamson has sold a lot of metaphysical books and lectures that, while occasionally drifting into the "everything is an illusion" zone of New Age, basically offer solid and old fashioned advice: love other people, love something higher than yourself, believe in the egalitarian dignity of your own life. When Oprah started ruminating on spirituality 25 years ago, she brought Williamson on her show. And Williamson is part of that wider wellness world — up to and including Williamson's view that, for example, antidepressants are overprescribed (which earned her some real criticism last week, about how that view can stigmatize seeking real help) and other hazy aspects of the wellness approach to health.

But we know that, or maybe suspect that going in.

So this becomes this balance between fun and emotion, which is why the room goes silent and rapt when Williamson speaks. She's not Donald Trump in 2016 — by now he was leading the polls. It's FUN, for once. Like can't we have just a couple minutes that are fun and a little charming and weird?