Twitter's Jack Dorsey Donated $5,600 To Tulsi Gabbard

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey followed up his earlier 2019 donation to Andrew Yang — by giving several thousand dollars to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's presidential campaign and another thousand to Yang.

According to the FEC filings for Tulsi NOW, Dorsey donated $5,600 — the maximum donation — to Gabbard the day after the first Democratic debate.



Gabbard, probably best known for her visit to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, delivered an anti-war message onstage at the June debate after another candidate pressed her on the Assad visit. The lawmaker from Hawaii deployed to Kuwait and Iraq, where she served as a medic.