Trump Says Black Communities In "Worse Shape They've Ever Been... Ever, Ever, Ever"
This is factually incorrect.
On Tuesday, as part of his pitch for a new civil rights era, Donald Trump said that black communities in the United States are in the worst shape they've "ever" been in.
Jim Crow — the legalized segregation and disenfranchisement of black people — and literal slavery happened in this country.
-
Katherine Miller is the politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Katherine Miller at katherine.miller@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.