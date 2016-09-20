BuzzFeed News

Trump Says Black Communities In "Worse Shape They've Ever Been... Ever, Ever, Ever"

Trump Says Black Communities In "Worse Shape They've Ever Been... Ever, Ever, Ever"

This is factually incorrect.

By Katherine Miller

Posted on September 20, 2016, at 6:11 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, as part of his pitch for a new civil rights era, Donald Trump said that black communities in the United States are in the worst shape they've "ever" been in.

Jim Crow — the legalized segregation and disenfranchisement of black people — and literal slavery happened in this country.


