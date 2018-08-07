Top 6 Races And Primaries To Watch Tonight Only one Ron Estes will advance. Twitter

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

There's an actual election in Ohio today, with real votes and everything. There is also a Democratic primary in Detroit that may as well be Election Day. And there are a few primaries that will tell us a lot about what's happening in November, or at least set the stakes for Democrats in the Midwest. We'll have results here in this story later today from Decision Desk HQ, as well as updates for results.

1. Ohio's actual special election Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

This one counts! And it's the last one that does before November's general election. Republican Troy Balderson is running against Democrat Danny O'Connor for retired Rep. Pat Tiberi's seat — which has been held by Republicans for decades. In signs that this one could be close, Republicans have spent an unusual amount of attention on this race the last few weeks: Both Donald Trump and Mike Pence visited the district, which covers some of suburban Columbus, and John Kasich endorsed Balderson. If Balderson loses, Ohio Republicans told BuzzFeed News that they'll be extremely worried about other congressional seats in the state.

2. Michigan's 13th District primary Drew Angerer / Getty Images Former Rep. John Conyers Jr.

John Conyers held this seat — which mainly represents Detroit — since the 1960s before resigning earlier this year after the disclosure of a settlement over sexual harassment allegations. Whoever wins tonight will effectively be the new member of Congress. The race is pretty wide open but has a number of interesting personalities: Brenda Jones, a well-known Detroit city councilor; Ian Conyers, the great-nephew of John Conyers; Bill Wild, the mayor of a Detroit suburb inside the district, who is white; and Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American woman who could become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress. Should Jones, Tlaib, or one of the other female candidates win, it would also be another example of women performing very well in Democratic primaries this year.

3. Kansas's Republican gubernatorial primary Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images Kris Kobach

You may recall Kris Kobach from the commission that was going to look into Trump's claims about "massive" voter fraud. He's running for governor of Kansas and has received Trump's endorsement. Democrats are eying the race — in Kansas of all places — as potentially good for them, or at least good for down-ballot candidates. Former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback was deeply unpopular in the state until his appointment to an ambassadorship this year, and Kobach is a figure of ambivalence with some Republicans. Will he win?

4. Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial primary Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Who's going to be the Democratic nominee to replace Republican Gov. Rick Snyder? The state, formerly part of the Democratic blue wall, went red in 2016 behind Trump after a surprising Democratic presidential primary in which Bernie Sanders narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton, despite polling showing her up as much as 20 points. Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are behind Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate running with all the trappings, against state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, who's leading in the polls and has the backing of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. If El-Sayed pulls off the race, it could be a big statewide test in a general election for the further left part of the Democratic Party in a general election.

5. Kansas's 3rd District Democratic primary Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez also campaigned last month for Brent Welder, who's running for the Democratic nomination in Kansas's 3rd District, currently held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder. It's one that Democrats think they have a chance at winning in November. Welder, a former labor lawyer, is taking on Sharice Davids, a Native American activist who is backed by Emily's List. There's also a more moderate candidate (Tom Niermann) who might have the best chance in November, but let's see.

6. The Ron Estes race Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Rep. Ron Estes is a Republican member of Congress. Ron M. Estes is not a Republican member of Congress. They are running against each other for the Republican nomination for a House seat in Kansas.