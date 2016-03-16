BuzzFeed News

Small Confetti Blizzard Dropped On John Kasich Because Last Time There Wasn't Enough

The governor complained about the confetti showing in New Hampshire, according to a campaign staffer.

By Katherine Miller

Headshot of Katherine Miller

Katherine Miller

BuzzFeed News Politics Editor

Posted on March 15, 2016, at 11:18 p.m. ET

Earlier this year, for John Kasich's 100th town hall, there was confetti.

Confetti cannons at #Kasich 100th NH Town Hall ... And there was cake! #NHPrimary #FITN #NH1News
Siobhan Lopez @SLopezNH1

Confetti cannons at #Kasich 100th NH Town Hall ... And there was cake! #NHPrimary #FITN #NH1News

It wasn't very much confetti.

Not this time around, according to a staffer. Oh, no. This time was going to be different because that snowglobe-esque spurt of confetti was not enough confetti for Kasich.

Kasich camp staffer said they decided to bury him in confetti tonight because gov complained after NH that the confetti was weak
Tarini Parti @tparti

Kasich camp staffer said they decided to bury him in confetti tonight because gov complained after NH that the confetti was weak

This time, in Ohio where Kasich won, there was serious confetti. Oh was there confetti.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
Lots of confetti.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

So much confetti that people began melting into confetti.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Enough confetti to lose yourself as if in a blizzard of victory.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Enough confetti to become one with the confetti. Who could even know where the confetti began and you ended?

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images
Confetti!

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Confetti.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

CORRECTION

John Kasich's earlier confetti situation was at his 100th townhall — not his victory night party in New Hampshire. An earlier version of this post stated otherwise.

