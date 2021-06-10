How ARE You Supposed To Rank New York's Mayoral Candidates? And Other Questions From The Chaotic, Confusing Campaign

One day this spring, mayoral candidate Scott Stringer held a press conference right next to the outdoor pandemic setup of a high-end steakhouse, where a woman sitting alone polished off lunch 10 feet away from TV cameras and reporters massed together.

For the entire press conference, construction roared. The masked reporters sounded like a bunch of Charlie Brown teachers. Also, a school bus stopped right behind the candidate, FedEx couriers rattled two trolleys of packages over the uneven street, someone banged what sounded like a wrench against a pipe, and a cyclist looped the crowd once, then twice, then paused feet away to see what was going on — all while blasting heavy metal from a boombox.

You could barely hear anything, let alone make sense of anything. This is, generally, the state of New York’s mayoral race.

It’s hard to know who’s winning and losing, or who’s good and bad, or what the candidates and the rest of the city might think of a person such as yourself. Each day brings some new, bizarre complication to what you thought you knew about one of the eight major candidates. It’s like all the different parts of New York and the strains of post-Trump politics have come forward to usher you into a maze.

In this delicate moment — after a year so grim that the question “If I get really sick, where will I go?” applied to an entire city — the big undertone of the campaign is about authenticity and identity, about who matters most in New York, who’s real, who’s always been here, who leads different strains of American politics, and who it all belongs to. Here in the delicate moment of American elections, it’s a mystery box of a primary: a billion-candidate field that will be fed into the city’s new ranked-choice voting system, which will (eventually) shoot out a winner like a Powerball machine.

On the input end, ranked-choice isn't complicated: Voters list their top five candidates. On the counting end, it gets a little more conceptual: If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the system lops off the last-ranked candidate and reallocates those voters' ballots to their second choices. Rinse and repeat until one candidate triumphs with 50%. If a candidate doesn’t win on the first ballot, they might ultimately win on a later ballot, when all those second choices get counted. Theoretically, these rules make candidates nicer and the voting experience more positive — under this system, candidates would want to appeal to the biggest universe of people, who are now freed to vote with their hearts — but in New York reality, everyone’s calling each other a corrupt fake. And a voter’s heart can still run into practical realities; if you only rank three candidates, and they all get eliminated, so does your ballot.

And by the way, how are you supposed to rank five of these people?

It’s the literal question before New York City voters, with an existential edge. Imagining these candidates as a cohesive slate, or even a cohesive dinner table, doesn’t make sense. If you identify with one, it’s hard to imagine identifying with another.

Three seem to be leading: 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, former police officer and Brooklyn official Eric Adams, and Kathryn Garcia, a longtime civil servant who ran the sanitation department. They’re all moderates, for preserving the police budget and charter schools. In the post-Bernie, post-Trump world, is that about the collapse of the left? Or is it about the left’s candidates, and the absence of a dynamite campaign? Or is this about the salience of economic health and public safety right now, like New York electing Mike Bloomberg after 9/11? Is it about experience and blue-collar authenticity (Adams), or about wanting a break from the doom and gloom (Yang), or about a values-over-ideology emphasis on competence (Garcia)?

All three agree the city’s in crisis. And New York does have the converging supernova of many postpandemic problems faced by various American cities, from Las Vegas to Philadelphia. These include: devastated tourism and live performance industries, depleted restaurants and retail, the existential threat of remote work to the world's biggest office parks, housing costs that make it hard for the median-income American (of whom there are millions in New York) to live decently, messed-up schools, homelessness, an increase in gun crimes after decades of declining numbers, and an ongoing structural-versus-reformist debate about the police force, one year out from a video of an NYPD officer plowing an SUV into protesters.

Yang is focused on bringing tourists and offices back to make the economic water mill of Manhattan turn again. Garcia more qualitatively emphasizes crisis management and knowledge, derived from decades in government. Adams, more or less, says if you don't have a recovery focused on the median New Yorker (who has a household income of $63,000 and is not white) and their safety, then you don't have a recovery.

But it’s not like people talking and fighting about this race are pulling out 12-point housing plans. The singular viral moment of this campaign, for instance, was about housing (the answer to the question “How much does the median home cost in Brooklyn?”), but the nature of its virality was two candidates’ nuclearly out-of-touch answers ($100,000), followed by some campaigns accusing Yang of cheating because he got the answer correct. The anger, friction, silences, and jokes are in identity and authenticity.

“I’m a real New Yorker,” as Adams said recently in front of Yankee Stadium, receiving an endorsement. Garcia cites growing up in Brooklyn in the 1980s when she talks about policing. Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley is quick to say she stayed in the city during the pandemic, and Stringer’s constant refrain is that he’s a failed Zoom teacher. This week, the question of where exactly Adams lives has entailed Politico staking out an office building overnight, Wiley releasing a statement that opened “WTF? Does Eric Adams live in New Jersey?,” Yang demanding that Adams release his E-ZPass records, and an emotional Adams marching the press through a basement apartment in Brooklyn.

Online, the authenticity discourse around Yang has consumed entire days of the campaign. Trying to pin down the exact source isn’t easy. People argue about him being a celebrity, being the empty vessel for a Bloomberg revival, not voting in local elections, leaving the city during the early and grim days of the pandemic, and/or being clearly less informed than the other candidates about the workings of the city government he seeks to lead. But superficial, harmless stuff — picking the Times Square subway stop as his favorite — also captures a lot of heat; people tear apart his basic opinions and jokey ways, casting him as an interloper.

The nature of the superficial flashpoints isn’t an exact science, either. Maybe people just like having a punchline. Maybe Yang, who grew up in the suburbs and moved to Manhattan after college, like plenty of people did in the 2000s and 2010s, cuts a little too close to the unsuffering transplant core of some. Maybe it’s older: Bad tropes have also come into play at times; imperfect candidates can become vehicles for criticism that drifts into nastier places. Yang has lived in Manhattan since the ’90s (and near the Times Square subway stop for 15 years); his wife grew up in Queens. With her husband standing very still behind her, a clearly upset Evelyn Yang laid into the Daily News recently for printing a gross cartoon that depicted him without visible eyes, traipsing through Times Square as two vendors say, “The tourists are back!”

It’s clear Yang would rather be operating on a different valence: conversational, dispositionally welcoming, willing to submit to the potential embarrassment of doing an interview with Ziwe or playing basketball in public, focused on the big ideas of restoring the economy, and possibly leaving the implementation up to someone else. In Queens, as Yang endorsed two city council candidates, Richard Lee and Sandra Ung, he threw his arms out and joked, “Where are my throngs?” (It was a Monday morning.) Two older men came over off the concrete half tennis court to watch the whole thing. One took selfies, the other stood still, a tennis racquet elegantly clasped behind his back. When Yang and the two city council candidates walked a big procession of staffers and reporters through Flushing to a shockingly busy seafood restaurant, Yang idly asked Lee if he played basketball (“I try”) and Ung if she had any athletic pursuits. She didn't; actually, wait, she ran the New York City Marathon — but, she added, that wasn't real. “That's the realest thing I've ever heard,” Yang said. “I'd drop dead in the middle.”

You can see these kinds of “who we are”/“who we aren’t” dichotomies across the primary — the direction for policing, the future of the new left, in Adams’ class-based appeals.