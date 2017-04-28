How Does Milk Play Into Our New Trade War With Canada?

Catch up on some of the week's top (or weirdest) stories with No One Knows Anything, the BuzzFeed News politics podcast.

On this week's No One Knows Anything, we talk about the trade disputes between the United States and Canada (they involve bags of milk and softwood lumber), the current North Korea panic, and what the point of the White House correspondents dinner is.

Paul McLeod, who covers Capitol Hill for BuzzFeed News and was formerly a Canadian politics reporter, joins to talk about milk and NAFTA.