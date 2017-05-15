BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hillary Clinton Launches New Political Group

politics / outsideyourbubble

Hillary Clinton Launches New Political Group

Onward Together, which is structured as a 501(c)4 nonprofit and therefore able to take in large donations, is meant to join up activist groups and help them fundraise.

By Katherine Miller

Headshot of Katherine Miller

Katherine Miller

BuzzFeed News Politics Editor

Last updated on May 15, 2017, at 5:27 p.m. ET

Posted on May 15, 2017, at 4:42 p.m. ET

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Hillary Clinton formally announced a new political group — Onward Together — on Monday, describing in a series of tweets the endeavor, her first since losing the November election.

The group, as reported by BuzzFeed News, will aim to connect established and new activist groups with one another, and to help them fundraise. The name, Onward Together, is a riff on her campaign's slogan.

On Monday, Clinton described that effort as one to "encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office," while tweeting the names of several groups that have led anti-Trump or grassroots Democratic efforts this year, like SwingLeft (which identifies potential districts to turn blue for would-be donors or volunteers), Run for Something, and Color of Change, which does a lot of criminal justice work.

Because the group is structured as a 501(c)4 nonprofit, it can accept unlimited contributions and is not required to disclose donors.

.@IndivisibleTeam @swingleft @ColorOfChange @EmergeAmerica @runforsomething Those are just a few of the groups Onwa… https://t.co/v260lKoNar
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

.@IndivisibleTeam @swingleft @ColorOfChange @EmergeAmerica @runforsomething Those are just a few of the groups Onwa… https://t.co/v260lKoNar

Reply Retweet Favorite

Organized over the last few months with former DNC chair and governor Howard Dean, the group is still in the early development stages.

The endeavor, and the idea that the Clintons will remain in politics, has already drawn a fair amount of scrutiny — each time Clinton has made an appearance this year, a relitigation of the 2016 election and a debate about what her role should be in the Democratic Party has tended to follow. (The RNC, for instance, was unimpressed on Monday afternoon, with spokesman Michael Ahrens saying, "The American people rejected Hillary Clinton six months ago because she's completely out of touch, untrustworthy, and embraced the failed policies of the past. If Democrats were smart, they’d realize it’s time to move onward from Hillary Clinton altogether.”)

“We’re not looking to duplicate or replace the DNC or the DCCC or all that stuff,” Dean told BuzzFeed News recently. “We’re looking to give these folks the opportunity to do the building they’re already doing on their terms, but in a more organized way, when the one hand knows what the other hand is doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillary Clinton Returns To Politics With A New Focus On The Grassroots

buzzfeed.com

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/6
    “Boooooo”
  • 2
    2/6
    “Fantastic! we need all the help we can get, and Secretary Clinton has decades of experience as an activist, advocate, and public servant.”
  • 3
    3/6
    “How else will she , Huma, Jennifer Palmeri and the rest of them get jobs...if HRC doesn't go away quietly or help the country in a different fashion instead of super Pac $$$, the democrats are doomed. Sorry, not being a jerk but as long as she breathes..she'll keep running for President. The Dems can't let her run again.”
  • 4
    4/6
    “It's a PAC. It's an attempt to manipulate the primaries, to Bigfoot into what ought to be voters' prerogatives, with big money. It's not "grassroots" for shit.”
  • 5
    5/6
    “Yuck. I would be much more enthusiastic about someone taking on Citizens United, gerrymandering practices, and voter suppression.”
  • 6
    6/6
    “So... while we're here might as well explain it to me, who is dumb. I think Clinton's group sounds like a good idea, and I also think Bernie's does. Are they not? I'm all for getting spooky spooky dark money out of politics but, well, here we are, right?”

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don't see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT