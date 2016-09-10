Clinton Regrets Saying Half Of Trump Supporters Are In The "Basket Of Deplorables"

Clinton characterized half of Trump supporters as people to "empathize with." She characterized the other half as "the racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it."

Hillary Clinton on Saturday said she regretted comments made to donors the previous evening in which she outlined what she sees as the two types of Trump supporters.

First, there are those in the "basket of deplorables" — who include racists, xenophobes, and homophobes, and make up about "half" of Trump's supporters, Clinton said. She called this group "irredeemable."

Second, there are the people who "don't buy everything he says," but want desperately to see change. She said this group was worthy of empathy.

In recent weeks, the topic of racism has animated some of Clinton's messaging, after she gave a high-profile speech about Trump's history on race and the rise of the alt-right, a white nationalist movement that has been energized by Trump's rise. Generally, though, Clinton has avoided characterizing Trump himself as racist, instead choosing to label her opponent's statements as racist.

Her full remarks:

"I know there are only 60 days left to make our case — and don't get complacent, don't see the latest outrageous, offensive, inappropriate comment and think well he's done this time. We are living in a volatile political environment. You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America. But the other basket — and I know this because I see friends from all over America here — I see friends from Florida and Georgia and South Carolina and Texas, as well as, you know, New York and California — but that other basket of people are people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they're just desperate for change. It doesn't really even matter where it comes from. They don't buy everything he says, but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won't wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they're in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with, as well.

The remarks came at an LGBT-focused fundraiser in New York City that included appearances by Laverne Cox and Barbra Streisand.

On Saturday morning, Trump responded on Twitter, describing the remarks as "insulting."