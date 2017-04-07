Catch Up On Some Of The Week's Top Stories By Listening To Our Podcast, No One Knows Anything

This week, co-hosts Kate Nocera and Charlie Warzel talk about: the former Trump adviser who gave documents to a Russian intelligence operative in 2013, what happened to the filibuster, and the alt-right and the Susan Rice unmasking story.

Welcome back! BuzzFeed News has relaunched No One Knows Anything, our politics podcast, with new hosts and a new format.

Each Friday, co-hosts Kate Nocera (our Washington bureau chief) and Charlie Warzel (a senior tech writer) will break down three of the top stories during this insane time in U.S. politics, with the help of some of the sharpest reporters who cover these issues.

This week, they talk about:

The former Trump campaign adviser who met with a Russian spy in 2013...

What happened to the filibuster — and the dramatic change in the way we confirm Supreme Court justices, and what that will mean...

And how Mike Cernovich and how the White House is legitimizing pro-Trump media.