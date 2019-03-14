Beto O'Rourke Has Announced He Will Run For For President In 2020

Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, announced Thursday morning that he was running for president launching a campaign that is expected to focus heavily on themes of unity and positivity.

In a video released to announce his candidacy, O'Rourke said: "Amy and I are happy to share with you that I am running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America. This is a defining moment of truth for this country, and for every single one of us."

He went on: "The challenges that we face right now; the interconnected crises in our economy, our democracy, and our climate have never been greater. And they will either consume us, of they will afford us the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States of America.

"In other words this moment of peril produces, perhaps, the greatest moment of promise for this country and for everyone inside of it."



"We can begin by fixing our democracy and ensuring that our government works for everyone and not just for corporations," he added.



Over the last year, O'Rourke has gone from a little-known congressman to a national political figure. Few expected him, or any Democrat, to do well in Texas against Ted Cruz, the incumbent Republican senator. But O'Rourke generated widespread enthusiasm in his Senate campaign and raised tens of millions of dollars in small donations as he traveled to every part of Texas — reigniting, in many places, a dormant Democratic Party.

Along the way, he campaigned on issues like universal health care and correcting racial disparities in criminal justice — basically as a liberal, something initially considered a death move for a Democrat in a red state.

O'Rourke ended up losing by a narrow margin, launching him into conversation about the Democratic nomination. Barack Obama and a slew of Democratic figures have spoken favorably about his generally positive campaign, as well as his abilities as a speaker. Some Democrats speculated that O’Rourke, who is fluent in Spanish, could help the party motivate Latino voters; he speaks eloquently of the positive aspects of the US-Mexico border area that he represented in Congress, a place that President Donald Trump has painted as dangerous and lawless.

In the months since the 2018 election, O’Rourke has seen some of his high national poll numbers slip — in what some have speculated might be evidence of waning enthusiasm among Democratic voters, but could also be a sign of his relative absence from national media as he has worked through his decision. He is also sometimes light on policy specifics; in a Washington Post interview in January, he struggled to answer questions on how he would fix US immigration policy, a key topic he campaigned on in 2018.



No one has moved directly from the House of Representatives to the White House since James A. Garfield. (O'Rourke wouldn't even be moving from there, since he left office in January.) Elected in 2012, O'Rourke served three terms in the House, representing the El Paso, Texas, area.

But after Trump went from being a reality TV star to the White House, it's hard to argue the traditional constraints for a presidential candidate need apply.

In the video, O'Rourke said: "This is going to be a positive campaign that seeks to bring out the very best from every single one of us; that seeks to unite a very divided country."

