Before “The African ‘Game Of Thrones,’” There Was Amos Tutuola

If you were to google “African Game of Thrones,” the vast majority of hits would stem from Marlon James’ recent press blitz for his new fantasy novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf. James’ novel, about a young man named Tracker who joins a team of supernatural figures to search for a missing boy, has already been optioned for the big screen. It’s no surprise that a concept like “the next Game of Thrones” would garner a lot of enthusiasm — especially as the HBO series comes to a close. Audiences are craving the next big fantasy epic. And amid criticisms that Game of Thrones was too white, what better way to answer that craving than by setting an epic in a mystical African past? The problem, however, as James himself admitted in an interview with the writer Victor LaValle, is that branding Black Leopard, Red Wolf as the African Game of Thrones was initially a joke. “I said that as a joke in a magazine and it took off so much that even [George R.R.] Martin emailed me saying he was so excited.” James’ novel isn’t the first work of African fiction to get Martin’s attention either; in 2017 it was announced that Nnedi Okorafor’s African-futurist novel Who Fears Death is being developed into a series by HBO with Martin attached as executive producer. But James’ novel and Okorafor’s book, about a young woman in a dystopian Sudan who can transform into a bird and visit the mythical Land of the Dead, really have nothing in common with the medieval Game of Thrones. They are, however, indebted to the late Nigerian author Amos Tutuola, who wrote the fantasy The Palm-Wine Drinkard in 1952, the first novel written in English by a West African writer about an African subject. James sprinkled his acknowledgments of Tutuola’s influence throughout his press run for Black Leopard, Red Wolf. A Publishers Weekly profile mentioned the presence of a double volume of Palm-Wine Drinkard and My Life in the Bush of Ghosts beside James’ desk, and James included The Bush of Ghosts in his “recent reading” list in a piece for Virginia Quarterly Review. In an interview with PBS NewsHour, he noted that his “literary sensibility is as much shaped by Amos Tutuola as it is by Charles Dickens.” Tutuola’s influence on Okorafor is even more explicit: The Palm-Wine Drinkard is included in Who Fears Death, as part of the “Great Book” that survives from before the apocalypse. Yet Okorafor’s attitude toward Tutuola is indicative of readers’ and literary critics’ ambivalence around his work since it first appeared; in an interview with Weird Fiction Review she mentioned that although she enjoyed Tutuola’s first novel, “I don’t like the way it’s written. I don’t see it as a style, I see it as Tutuola’s English not being strong (it wasn’t his first language) and him needing an editor.” And while Okorafor admits that many will disagree with her assessment, there is no denying that Tutuola’s work overall, and his use of English in particular, is strange and beguiling to most readers, whether or not they are from the African continent. (A journey into the Bush of Ghosts with Tutuola may also have prepared the one-star Goodreads reviewers of Black Leopard, Red Wolf who were hoping for more Martin than Tutuola.) But amid America’s growing appetite for African fantasy, Tutuola’s work is worthy of a reappraisal. His compelling narratives and inventive mixture of traditional folklore with wholly unique supernatural elements offers a lot to contemporary readers.

I first encountered Tutuola about five years ago, when I began my master’s degree in African literature. I’m a white woman from the New York suburbs, but a mix of curiosity and serendipity have led me to studying African literature — I’m currently writing my doctoral dissertation about genre and death in fiction from Africa and the diaspora, and I’m particularly interested in novels and short stories that play with readers’ expectations of what “African literature” even means. I fell in love with Tutuola immediately. The opening lines of The Palm-Wine Drinkard offer an excellent glimpse into why: I was a palm-wine drinkard since I was a boy of ten years of age. I had no other work more than to drink my palm-wine in my life. In those days we did not know other money, except COWRIES [sic], so that everything was very cheap, and my father was the richest man in our town. My father got eight children and I was the eldest among them, all of the rest were hard workers, but I myself was an expert palm-wine drinkard. I was drinking palm-wine from morning till night and from night till morning. By that time I could not drink ordinary water at all, except palm-wine. But when my father noticed that I could not do any work more than to drink, he engaged an expert palm-wine tapster for me; he had no other work than to tap palm-wine every day. The opening premise fits comfortably alongside any number of fairy tales from any number of cultures: A spoiled son of a wealthy and powerful man spends his days committed to nothing but drinking palm wine, so much so that his father hires a servant to do the dangerous work of scaling and tapping the palm trees to keep his son sufficiently quenched. Certainly, heavy drinking and the cheeky dismissal of one’s hardworking siblings wouldn’t seem out of place in the Lannister family tree. The novel quickly takes a dark and uncanny turn, however, when the “tapster” falls to his death — and our narrator must journey into the Bush of Ghosts, and eventually to the Dead’s Town, in an attempt to find him. For me, the pleasure of Tutuola comes from how clever he is. The notion of a man who drinks so much palm wine that he couldn’t possibly drink something as bland as water is funny. When the protagonist of the novel later evades the Grim Reaper by hiding under a bed made of bones, I laugh and cheer for him. The delight in Tutuola’s writing often comes from its strangeness. His sentence structures don't generally adhere to conventions. His punctuation and capitalization seem random, and he seems to make odd or even incorrect word choices at times.



Faber and Faber; Riverhead Books; DAW