This Is What 10 Doctors And Medical Students Think About Abortion Rights

With the recent rash of states restricting abortion rights, doctors are often left out of the conversation around this highly politicized medical procedure. Photographer Melissa Golden attended the March For Reproductive Freedom in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 19, 2019, and spoke with doctors and medical students about their view on the new restrictions. Here are their thoughts.

Sofia Buenaventura, MD Obstetrics and Gynecology Melissa Golden

“I’m here for one reason: advocating for my patients and just making sure that they have the rights to get a safe abortion in the future. Nobody should have that right taken away from them.”



Audra Williams, MD, MPH Obstetrics and Gynecology Melissa Golden

“I was born in Alabama, I grew up here. I left and got my medical training in other parts of the country and now I’m back to serve the women of Alabama and they deserve better. That’s why I’m here today."



Whitney Goldsberry, MD Gynecologic Oncology Melissa Golden

“Abortion doesn’t stop just because it’s banned. It only means that those procedures are performed unsafely and the result is that more women will suffer and more women will die as a result of this.”



Rodrigo D. Muñoz, 4th year medical student Melissa Golden

“I think it’s my responsibility as a future OBGYN to fight for my patients that I’ll have in the future so that I can practice the full range of obstetric and gynecologic healthcare.”



Sarah Dilley, MD, MPH Gynecologic Oncology Melissa Golden

“I decided to become an abortion provider when I was in Africa in a country that had an abortion law that is very similar to the one that Alabama just passed and I saw a woman die from an unsafe abortion. … It is an absolute honor and a privilege to get to do what I do. "I have trained most of my adult life to learn how to take care of women at every stage of their life, whether that’s when they are 12 and getting their first period, if they’re 35 and having a hard time getting pregnant, if they are in their 20s and having a baby for the first time, or they’re in their 60s and they’re being diagnosed with cancer — it’s an absolute honor to get to take care of women during every single part of their reproductive life. "Abortion is just as much a part of that as any of those other absolutely incredible milestones and parts of their life. If we the physicians who understand the nuances and the importance of abortion don’t stand up for our patients, then who’s gonna do it?”



Rebecca Arend, MD Gynecologic Oncology Melissa Golden

“I’m a GYN oncologist at UAB Birmingham and I did my residency at Columbia where I was very involved in family planning there and owe a ton to the women who trained me to be able to safely give abortions to first and second trimester women who need them. "I continued my passion in women’s healthcare and as an oncologist. The fact that I could potentially have a woman with cervical cancer or some other type of cancer in their first trimester and not have the option to cure them because of a law — and if I did I would go to jail for 99 years — is extremely upsetting. So I’m here to represent women, my patients, my colleagues.”



Margaret Liang, MD Gynecologic Oncology Melissa Golden

“I’m here today as a women’s healthcare provider. Crazily, this is the first time I’ve actually been to a rally or march of any sort and it’s been a really impactful experience and I’m here trying to fight for women’s safety and the ability for them to make evidence-based, patient-centered decisions about their healthcare, including their reproductive freedoms.”



Harriet Washington, 4th year medical student Melissa Golden

“I’m really passionate about women’s health, about women’s issues and women’s rights, so that’s why I’m here today. I came to medical school and I wanted to be a physician because I really cared about women and their healthcare and I care about everyone in general. I really wanted to impact the state of Alabama and its healthcare so that’s why I’m here today, because I’m really passionate about it. "I wanted to say that abortion is healthcare, obstetrics is healthcare, and contraception and family planning is healthcare.”



Storm McWhorter, 4th year medical student Melissa Golden

“I’m here today because abortion is part of healthcare, and no one — no matter their gender, race or socioeconomic status — should have the power to dictate another individual’s access to healthcare.”



Savannah N. Johnson, 4th year medical student Melissa Golden

“I’m here today because I think as a future physician I have an obligation to be informed on issues that affect our patients and I also have an obligation to stand up for what’s right for them. So whether that’s abortion, whether that’s expanding medicaid, whether it’s access to quality education — all those affect my patients’ health and so I think that I should be an active participant in the discussions.”

