Dramatic Photos Show Dakota Pipeline Protesters Clash With Police In Freezing Weather

Police also used tear gas and rubber bullets in an effort to control demonstrators in North Dakota. One officer was injured when he was hit in the head with a rock.

By Kate Bubacz and Laura Geiser

Posted on November 21, 2016, at 7:57 p.m. ET

A demonstrator shows his hands at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Many people were injured when, with temperatures below freezing, police deployed water canons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and percussion grenades.
Amber Bracken

Demonstrators watch police for a sign they are about to launch an offensive at a blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

Demonstrators gather at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

A woman is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

A demonstrator shows his hands at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

A man smudges and prays at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

Police stand behind razor wire coated in ice at a blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during the protest near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

Police use a water cannon to put out a fire during a protest near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

A protester gets warm near a fire during the protest near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

A protester watches the confrontation with police from the sidelines near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

Medics transport a man after he was shot with rubber bullets at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

A protester is given medical attention during a protest near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov, 20.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

A demonstrator sings and holds out his arms to show he is unarmed as police spray the crowd with water cannons, despite temperatures falling below freezing, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

Demonstrators gather at the road blockade as police spray water cannons near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

A demonstrator wears a gas mask in defense against tear gas and pepper spray as police fired on the crowd near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

Demonstrators struggle to remain upright as police spray water cannons near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

A man kneels in the grass to sing and pray at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Amber Bracken

Protesters stand off with police near Canon Ball, North Dakota, on Nov. 20.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

