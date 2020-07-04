Here's What Trump's Visit To Mount Rushmore Looked Like
Activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road as they protested Trump's visit in Keystone.
President Donald Trump stopped by the Black Hills of South Dakota for a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday, but was met by protesters, who blocked the road for hours in a demonstration of solidarity of Indigenous rights and the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Many attendees of the event also did not wear a mask, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which the president only briefly mentioned in a speech marked by divisive remarks.
