Here's What Trump's Visit To Mount Rushmore Looked Like

Activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road as they protested Trump's visit in Keystone.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on July 4, 2020, at 5:13 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump stopped by the Black Hills of South Dakota for a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday, but was met by protesters, who blocked the road for hours in a demonstration of solidarity of Indigenous rights and the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Many attendees of the event also did not wear a mask, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which the president only briefly mentioned in a speech marked by divisive remarks.


Saul Loeb / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive onstage during an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, 2020.

Erin Bormett / Reuters

Protesters form a blockade of vans and bodies on the highway leading to Mount Rushmore on July 3, in Keystone.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

Activists and members of different tribes from the region block the road as they protest in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, 2020, during a demonstration around the Mount Rushmore National Monument and the visit of President Donald Trump.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

An activist blesses a row of military police as protesters block the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images

A woman faces a row of police as activists and members of different tribes from the region block the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

Supporters of President Trump watch protesters block the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

Protesters hug shortly before being arrested as activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

A sheriff's deputy arrests a protester as activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images

Sheriff's deputies arrest protesters as activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument.

Tom Brenner / Reuters

President Trump attends South Dakota's US Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations.

Tom Brenner / Reuters

Attendees look on as President Trump speaks at South Dakota's Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations.

Erin Bormett / Reuters

A family watches Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore on a small tablet.

Tom Brenner / Reuters

President Trump is seen in front of Mt. Rushmore.






