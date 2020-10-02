 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's A Look At All The Places Trump Was Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here's A Look At All The Places Trump Was Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The President had a packed schedule before testing positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on October 2, 2020, at 9:38 a.m. ET

President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. With barely a month left before the election, the president had a packed week of events and engagements all over the country in the week leading up to his positive test, including meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, participating in the first presidential debate with former vice president Biden in Cleveland, rally events in Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and a roundtable with supporters in New Jersey.

First lady Melania Trump has also tested positive. The president has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the ongoing pandemic, ignoring the advice of his own medical advisers and encouraging states to prioritize their economies over lockdown measures practiced to stop the spread of the coronavirus. As recently as this week, Trump has been cited by a study at Cornell as a leading factor in misinformation related to the pandemic, potentially worsening its impact in the United States. Here's a look at some of the places Trump has been recently


Spencer Platt / Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Harrisburg International Airport on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Ken Cedeno / Sipa USA via AP

President Donald Trump makes an announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, Saturday, September, 26, 2020 in Washington DC.

Stringer / Reuters

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

President Donald Trump walks toward the podium to begin speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington.

Evan Vucci / AP

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns meets with President Donald Trump at the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Evan Vucci / AP

President Donald Trump leaves after an event about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

As a crowd of interns and others gathers behind them, President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, en route to Cleveland for the first debate against Democrat Joe Biden.

Evan Vucci / AP

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks to board Air Force One to travel to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.

Pool / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland.

Jim Watson / Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump exchange a look as Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, embrace after the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

President Donald Trump talks to the media at the White House before his departure for campaign travel to Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Mauricio Claver-Carone and his son Massimo, at White House in Washington before his departure for campaign travel to Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Leah Millis / Reuters

Hope Hicks, an adviser to President Donald Trump who also tested positive for the coronavirus, is seen with White House special assistant Nicholas Luna, President Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walking to Air Force One to depart Washington with the president and other staff on campaign travel to Minnesota from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Alex Brandon / AP

President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Jack Rendulich / AP

President Donald Trump stands in front of supporters at Duluth International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Leah Millis / Reuters

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Duluth International Airport on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Alex Brandon / AP

President Donald Trump tosses a hat to supporters as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Leah Millis / Reuters

President Donald Trump leaves at the end of a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Alex Brandon / AP

President Donald Trump returns to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland from Minnesota, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

President Donald Trump after arriving at the White House, Thursday, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey.


UPDATE

One image was replaced and two images were added to this post


BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT