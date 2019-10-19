7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week’s BuzzFeed News photo stories offer historical context for the world we live in.

First up: A new exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles shows how walls have long been used as tools for sowing division and perpetuating ideologies.. This is followed by a visit to the Bronx Museum of the Arts, where photographer Henry Chalfant takes us back to the ’70s to witness the birth of hip-hop and street art.

Lisette Poole takes us on an incredibly hard journey from Cuba to the United States, and Ari Fitz breaks the perception of what pregnancy should look like with her insightful series.

We end with former BuzzFeed News reporter Mike Giglio and the photographers who accompanied him in the field as he reported on the Kurds in their fight against ISIS, and a look at the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, the most powerful tropical cyclone to hit Japan in a generation.