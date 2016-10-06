These Photos Show The Devastation Hurricane Matthew Has Already Caused The storm system has killed more than 280 people in Haiti and is poised to hit Florida soon. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

A view of destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.



Ramon Espinosa / AP Photo

The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore in Haiti, unloading heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.



ADVERTISEMENT

Ramon Espinosa / AP

Surf and wind from Hurricane Matthew crash on the waterfront in Baracoa, Cuba, on Oct. 4, 2016, unloading heavy rain as it swirled on.





Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Workers carry a dead body after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.



ADVERTISEMENT

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP

Men push a motorbike through a street flooded by a river that overflowed from heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew in Leogane, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2016.





Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

Children walk to a new shelter from Hotel Villa Mimosa where about 200 people were sheltered during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.



ADVERTISEMENT

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP Photo

Children sit inside a church destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Saint-Louis, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction.



Edgard Garrido / Reuters

Haitian migrants are seen at Hotel del Migrante shelter after leaving Brazil, where they relocated to after Haiti's 2010 earthquake, in Mexicali, Mexico, October 5, 2016.



ADVERTISEMENT

Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

The destroyed backyard of a house where the habitants dry their clothes after Hurricane Matthew in Croix Marche-a-Terre, Haiti, on Oct. 6, 2016.



Dieu Nalio Chery / AP Photo

Residents stand near a church that had its roof ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.



ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.



Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Children stand next to a flooded area after Hurricane Matthew passes Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2016.



ADVERTISEMENT

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP Photo

Homes lay in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.

Ramon Espinosa / AP Photo

People dry their clothes on the waterfront after the passing of Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 6, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramon Espinosa / AP Photo

A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 5, 2016.



Dieu Nalio Chery / AP Photo

Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.

