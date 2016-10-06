These Photos Show The Devastation Hurricane Matthew Has Already Caused
The storm system has killed more than 280 people in Haiti and is poised to hit Florida soon.
A view of destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore in Haiti, unloading heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Surf and wind from Hurricane Matthew crash on the waterfront in Baracoa, Cuba, on Oct. 4, 2016, unloading heavy rain as it swirled on.
Workers carry a dead body after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.
Men push a motorbike through a street flooded by a river that overflowed from heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew in Leogane, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2016.
Children walk to a new shelter from Hotel Villa Mimosa where about 200 people were sheltered during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.
Children sit inside a church destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Saint-Louis, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction.
Haitian migrants are seen at Hotel del Migrante shelter after leaving Brazil, where they relocated to after Haiti's 2010 earthquake, in Mexicali, Mexico, October 5, 2016.
The destroyed backyard of a house where the habitants dry their clothes after Hurricane Matthew in Croix Marche-a-Terre, Haiti, on Oct. 6, 2016.
Residents stand near a church that had its roof ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.
Children stand next to a flooded area after Hurricane Matthew passes Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2016.
Homes lay in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.
People dry their clothes on the waterfront after the passing of Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 6, 2016.
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 5, 2016.
Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 6, 2016.
