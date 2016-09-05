These Photos Of Surfer Girls In Bangladesh Will Bring You Pure Joy
A local surfer has been mentoring a group of girls who work at the local beach to support their families.
Photographer Allison Joyce has spent the past two and a half years following a group of girls in Bangladesh who are learning how to surf. The girls, who usually work on the beach selling water, snacks, and homemade jewelry to support their families, have been learning from a local surfer, Rashed Alam, who started teaching surfing as a way to give back to children. Alam and his wife say they believe surfing will empower the girls and give them an outlet to become who they are — kids.
When Joyce visited the surf club in Cox's Bazar, a major fishing port and one of the top tourist destinations in Bangladesh, in April, some of the older guys were harassing the girls, saying it is inappropriate for girls to surf, she said. Many parents also objected to their daughters spending time at the beach, and some said young men came to their houses to complain that their daughters were behaving improperly.
But Alam continued to talk to the parents to convince them their daughters would have a better future if they were allowed to pursue their hobbies. Today, with private donations, Alam has been able to continue mentoring the girls, and has expanded the program to teach new girls. They surf and practice their lifeguard training regularly. Last year Joyce helped set up a crowd-funding project to support the girls' families — and as a result, the girls have recently started school, most of them for the first time in their lives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Kate Bubacz is the Deputy Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Allison Joyce is a Boston born photojournalist based between Mumbai, India and Dhaka, Bangladesh. At the age of 19 she left school at Pratt Institute and moved to Iowa to cover the 2008 Presidential Race where she worked as a campaign photographer for Hillary Clinton. The experience inspired her travels around the world covering social issues and news. Her work has appeared in publications worldwide, including The New York Times, National Geographic, Bloomberg, Mother Jones, Virginia Quarterly Review, TIME, Paris Match and Newsweek. Other clients have included Microsoft, Apple, American Express, COMO Hotels, VSO and Action Aid. Her work has been honored with awards from POYI (Pictures of the Year International), South Asian Journalists Association, and the NYPPA (New York Press Photographers Association).
Contact AllisonSarahJoyce at None.