BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Photos Coming Out Of Syria After A Suspected Chemical Attack Are Horrifying

world / jpg

The Photos Coming Out Of Syria After A Suspected Chemical Attack Are Horrifying

WARNING: Graphic images. The attack in the Syrian province of Idlib reportedly killed dozens, including many children. Witnesses and doctors say the victims showed symptoms of chemical weapons use.

By Kate Bubacz and Hayes Brown

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 5, 2017, at 4:31 a.m. ET

Posted on April 4, 2017, at 6:18 p.m. ET

An airstrike launched against the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, in a rebel-held area of Idlib province, caused the death of scores of Syrians on Tuesday evening, local time. Witnesses on the ground say that the attack bears all the signs of chemical weapons use. Seventy-two people, including at least 20 children and 17 women, were killed in the attack, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Wednesday. US officials have placed the blame for the attack on the shoulders of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

While atrocities have occurred within Syria with a devastating frequency over the course of the seven-year civil war, the most recent suspected chemical attack has drawn international attention for its severity. It would be the most people to have been killed by chemicals in Syria since a 2013 gas attack killed more than 1,000 people.

Children get treatment at a hospital after a suspected chemical attack.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Children get treatment at a hospital after a suspected chemical attack.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Ammar Abdullah / Reuters
A Syrian medic runs for cover during the airstrikes, which hit a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun.
Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images

A Syrian medic runs for cover during the airstrikes, which hit a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun.

Civil defense members try to reduce the effects of chemicals with water.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Civil defense members try to reduce the effects of chemicals with water.

A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatment.
Ammar Abdullah / Reuters

A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatment.

The body of a baby is seen after a suspected chemical attack.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The body of a baby is seen after a suspected chemical attack.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Ammar Abdullah / Reuters

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 An image provided by the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation shows the effects of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Idlib province, April 4, 2017.
Courtesy SAMS

An image provided by the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation shows the effects of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Idlib province, April 4, 2017.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 An image provided by the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation shows the victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack on Idlib province in Syria, April 4, 2017.
Courtesy SAMS

An image provided by the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation shows the victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack on Idlib province in Syria, April 4, 2017.

A child gets treatment at a hospital after the attack.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A child gets treatment at a hospital after the attack.

The body of a baby is seen after the attack.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The body of a baby is seen after the attack.


Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
An unconscious Syrian child is carried into the hospital.
Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images

An unconscious Syrian child is carried into the hospital.

Ammar Abdullah / Reuters
A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike.
Ammar Abdullah / Reuters

A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike.