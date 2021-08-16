This Is What The Fall Of Kabul To The Taliban Looks Like

Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday after rapidly retaking much of the country following the departure of the nation's president and US forces. The Taliban released a statement on Twitter saying that it had entered the city to provide security and that foreign nationals would not face any danger. The US and other countries evacuated much of their personnel over the weekend, with chaotic and deadly scenes at the airport unfolding as thousands tried to flee.

The Taliban is getting back control of the country just ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline that President Joe Biden had set for the withdrawal of American troops, and after nearly 20 years of war.