These Photos Show What It's Like For 500,000 Ukrainians Fleeing Russia's Invasion

Ukrainians are fleeing the Russian invasion by foot, train, and car to reach neighboring countries, often enduring a challenging journey at train stations and borders.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on February 28, 2022, at 1:09 p.m. ET

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is only four days old, but already 500,000 Ukrainians have become refugees, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Ukrainians are fleeing by foot, train, and car to reach neighboring countries. Many are enduring lengthy journeys, crowding, and lines at train stations and borders, with limited access to food and shelter. With European countries welcoming many of the refugees, people were quick to call out the stark differences in the treatment of Ukrainian refugees to that of Afghan and Syrian refugees, who have frequently experienced racism.

Peter Lazar / AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainians wait at the Slovak-Ukrainian border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia, on February 25, 2022.

Gleb Garanich / Reuters

People leave Kyiv after Russia's massive military operation against Ukraine on February 25, 2022.

Umit Bektas / Reuters

People wait to board a evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, February 25, 2022.

Umit Bektas / Reuters

People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, February 25, 2022.

Umit Bektas / Reuters

People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, February 25, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian citizens arrive in Romania by crossing the Siret border on February 25, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainians flock to the train station to leave the capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.

Janos Kummer / Getty Images

People walk with their belongings at the Astely-Beregsurany border crossing as they flee Ukraine on February 25, 2022 in Beregsurany, Hungary.

Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict are seen walking with their belongings after crossing the Hungarian-Ukrainian border near Beregsurany, Hungary, some 300 km from the Hungarian capital on February 25, 2022, one day after Russia launched a military attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Umit Bektas / Reuters

People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, February 25, 2022.

Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

A woman and a child walk at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, as they flee from Ukraine to Hungary on February 25, 2022.

Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

People walk at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, as they flee from Ukraine to Hungary on February 25, 2022.

Paul Ursachi / AP

A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, on Feb. 25, 2022.

Aurel Obreja / AP

A child from Ukraine sleeps in a tent that is part of a humanitarian centre for refugees at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, in Palalanca, Moldova, on Feb. 25, 2022.

Omar Marques / Getty Images

Nigerian citizens, Victoria and her daughter, Elvira, arrive by bus to a supermarket parking lot from the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing February 26, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian civilians who came to Poland following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine are seen at the train station in the city of Przemysl, Poland on February 25, 2022.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images

16-year-old Leo and his dog sleep for a second day in an underground station, along with his mother and his brothers on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Czarek Sokolowski / AP

People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine meet with members of their family at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Feb. 25, 2022.

Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images

People crowd the Kyiv train station to take trains to Poland or to places in the western parts of Ukraine on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Visar Kryeziu / AP

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from Ukraine, in Poland, on Feb. 28, 2022.


