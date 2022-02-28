These Photos Show What It's Like For 500,000 Ukrainians Fleeing Russia's Invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is only four days old, but already 500,000 Ukrainians have become refugees, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Ukrainians are fleeing by foot, train, and car to reach neighboring countries. Many are enduring lengthy journeys, crowding, and lines at train stations and borders, with limited access to food and shelter. With European countries welcoming many of the refugees, people were quick to call out the stark differences in the treatment of Ukrainian refugees to that of Afghan and Syrian refugees, who have frequently experienced racism.