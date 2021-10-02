 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on October 2, 2021, at 11:52 a.m. ET

This week, we all needed a minute to look on the lighter side of things. The Great British Baking Show has started a new season, which is always an inspiration — remember when sheet cakes were the standard? Don't worry, we're here to remind you of how far we have come. Speaking of looking back, Disney World turns 50 years old down in Florida and the George Eastman museum in Rochester has an exhibition on the history of travel photography (and we have come very far in that realm indeed).

In a lot of ways, progress is still very badly needed — people are protesting in California demanding that gas companies are held to account over a damaging leak. In New York, people are in the streets as a continuation of the climate change strikes. The effects of climate change are already having an effect around the country, but somehow, Reuters has managed to find a love story in the mix, profiling a couple who are on both sides of wildfire management.

Hobbies are an important way to stay grounded, and i-D magazine has a great look at how extremely talented photographers are using their iPhones to make art. High Snobiety profiled Christian Hafer, who is helping golf be cool again with his image-making. Finally, the AP has a feel-good story about unusual pets in Argentina.

That's it from us this week. For more photo news, sign up for our newsletter JPG.


"A Reminder Of What Cakes Looked Like Before Baking Shows Ruined Our Expectations Forever" — BuzzFeed News

John Zich / AP

"In Love, But Apart, As They Fight Wildfires In The West" — Reuters Wider Image

Brittany Hosea-Small / Reuters

"5 Black Photographers Proving That iPhone Images Can Be Art" —i-D Magazine

Djeneba Aduayom | Arielle Bobb-Willis

"The Global Climate Strike Returns To The Streets of New York" — Vogue

Shana Jade Trajanoska

"SoCalGas agrees to pay up to $1.8 billion in settlement for 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak" — The Los Angeles Times

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"These Photos Show The Timeless Appeal Of Travel and Tourism" — BuzzFeed News

Fannie E. Coburn, courtesy George Eastman Museum

"15 Throwback Photos To Celebrate 50 Years Of Walt Disney World Resort" — BuzzFeed News

Jonathan Blair / Corbis via Getty Images

"Christian Hafer Is Helping Golf Get Its Swing Back" – High Snobiety

Christian Hafer

"Some Argentines Turn To Unusual Pets for Comfort" —AP Images

Natacha Pisarenko / AP



