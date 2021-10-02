9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we all needed a minute to look on the lighter side of things. The Great British Baking Show has started a new season, which is always an inspiration — remember when sheet cakes were the standard? Don't worry, we're here to remind you of how far we have come. Speaking of looking back, Disney World turns 50 years old down in Florida and the George Eastman museum in Rochester has an exhibition on the history of travel photography (and we have come very far in that realm indeed).

In a lot of ways, progress is still very badly needed — people are protesting in California demanding that gas companies are held to account over a damaging leak. In New York, people are in the streets as a continuation of the climate change strikes. The effects of climate change are already having an effect around the country, but somehow, Reuters has managed to find a love story in the mix, profiling a couple who are on both sides of wildfire management.

Hobbies are an important way to stay grounded, and i-D magazine has a great look at how extremely talented photographers are using their iPhones to make art. High Snobiety profiled Christian Hafer, who is helping golf be cool again with his image-making. Finally, the AP has a feel-good story about unusual pets in Argentina.

That's it from us this week.