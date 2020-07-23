The Photos From Portland This Week Look Pretty Dystopian

The protests in Portland have made national headlines after it was reported that federal agents were detaining protesters without probable cause using unmarked cars. The demonstrations against racial inequality have been happening every night for the past two months, but a marked escalation has occurred in the past week. Mothers marched in support of demonstrators, and the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, joined the crowd at the federal courthouse on Wednesday night. Wheeler, who has been criticized in the past for his handling of the police department, was teargassed along with other protesters present. Attorneys representing Oregon have filed a restraining order against the federal agents, who were sent by the Trump administration without the consent of local authorities. Residents on the ground in Portland say the city is under siege not from protesters, but the federal government. These photos provide a glimpse into the demonstrations and the government's response.