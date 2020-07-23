 Skip To Content
The Photos From Portland This Week Look Pretty Dystopian

Oregon is trying to put a restraining order on the federal government against its use of force after a week of protests where Portland moms and the mayor were teargassed.

By Kate Bubacz and Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 23, 2020, at 1:03 p.m. ET


The protests in Portland have made national headlines after it was reported that federal agents were detaining protesters without probable cause using unmarked cars. The demonstrations against racial inequality have been happening every night for the past two months, but a marked escalation has occurred in the past week. Mothers marched in support of demonstrators, and the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, joined the crowd at the federal courthouse on Wednesday night. Wheeler, who has been criticized in the past for his handling of the police department, was teargassed along with other protesters present. Attorneys representing Oregon have filed a restraining order against the federal agents, who were sent by the Trump administration without the consent of local authorities. Residents on the ground in Portland say the city is under siege not from protesters, but the federal government. These photos provide a glimpse into the demonstrations and the government's response.

A federal officer in camouflage, a helmet, and gas mask uses a baton to push back women wearing matching yellow shirts
Noah Berger / AP

A federal officer pushes back demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, July 21.

A woman holds a yellow peace sign with others in the crowd wearing matching yellow shirts doing the same during a protest
Noah Berger / AP

Mary Hubert, part of a "wall of moms," holds a peace sign during a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland, July 22.

A young Black woman protester speaks into a megaphone in front of a group of demonstrators carrying peace signs
Trevor Hughes / Reuters

Teal Lindseth, 21, leads a protest march in downtown Portland, July 22.

A protester illuminated by a camera flash speaks with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler surrounded by a large crowd
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A protester speaks with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler during a demonstration at the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, July 22.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is surrounded by media and protesters at a demonstration at the justice center in Portland as some hold their phones in the air
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to the media while surrounded by press and protesters in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, July 22.

Smoke, tear gas, and sparklers fill the sky as federal officers advance to disperse protesters
Noah Berger / AP

Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, July 22.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacts after being exposed to tear gas. His eyes water and he lefts his arm to his face
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacts after being exposed to tear gas fired by federal officers while attending a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, July 22.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters hold their phones aloft creating a sea of flashlights. Signs in the crowd read "BLM" and "Go Home Feds. Mama says so!"
Noah Berger / AP

Hundreds of protesters hold their phones aloft at a protest, carrying signs in support of Black Lives Matter and against police brutality.

A group of federal agents walk through tear gas with crowd control munition devices that look like guns to disperse protesters
Noah Berger / AP

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, July 20.

Two federal officers in camouflage use pepper spray on a protester wearing a bike helmet
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A federal officer pepper sprays a protester in front of the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, July 20.

Two protesters flee through tear gas after federal officers dispersed a crowd using tear gas in Portland
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Two protesters flee through tear gas after federal officers dispersed a crowd of about a thousand at the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, July 21.

A protester closes his eyes as water steams from them after tear gas was fired by federal officers during a demonstration
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A protester recovers from tear gas fired by federal officers during crowd dispersal at the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, July 22.

Protesters with gas masks rest against a homemade barrier during a demonstration in Portland
The Washington Post / Getty Images

Protesters with gas masks are ready for the next battle in front of the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, July 21.

A federal officer points a weapon that looks like a gun but is used to fire less-lethal crowd control mechanisms towards a crowd that is unseen due to tear gas
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A federal officer points a "less-lethal" weapon toward a crowd of a few hundred protesters still in front of the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse shortly after midnight on July 23 in Portland.

A mother carrying a sign that says "I'm so disappointed in you — mom" marches with other demonstrators in Portland.
John Rudoff / Sipa USA via AP

Hundreds of protesters demonstrate against federal intervention, police brutality, and racial inequalities at Portland's federal courthouse, July 19.

A woman in a yellow shirt and face mask faces off with a federal law enforcement officer, who pushes her back
Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21.

A woman wearing a helmet that says "Momma" at the demonstrations in Portland
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A mother in the Mom's March wears a helmet in Portland, July 21.

An older woman with a bandage on her head has blood stream down her face after being injured during a demonstration in Portland
Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

A woman rests and receives aid after being injured during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21.

An extreme close-up of a woman wearing a mask as she reacts to tear gas and her eyes water
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Teal Lindseth reacts to tear gas after federal officers dispersed protesters from in front of the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, July 20.

A protester in a black mask that reads "BLM" applauds as they stare off camera
Noah Berger / AP

A Black Lives Matter protester rallies with others outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, July 19.

Moms in yellow shirts with interlocking arms stand between protesters and a fence blocking access to the entrance of the federal courthouse
Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

Moms stand between protesters and a fence blocking access to the entrance of the federal courthouse in Portland, July 19.

Dozens of mothers in yellow shirts form a front line in a protest march in Portland. They hold signs reading "Black Lives Matter," "Feds out of PDX," and "Moms are here."
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Mothers form the front line of a protest march toward Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, July 20.

People kneel in front of federal marshals during a protest in Portland
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Portland protesters confront the federal marshals in Portland, July 21.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Protesters hold their fists in the air while marching past a mural that says "I Can't Breathe" during a march to the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, July 20.




