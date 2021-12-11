 Skip To Content
Chilling Photos Show The Widespread Damage Caused By Multiple Deadly Tornadoes

At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone, and officials have confirmed casualties in several other states as well.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on December 11, 2021, at 1:55 p.m. ET

Multiple tornadoes tore through several states overnight, causing severe damage that was still being assessed on Saturday. At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone, and the governor there has declared a state of emergency. At least two people are dead in Illinois and another three in Tennessee. While tornadoes are rare in December, warmer weather can contribute to their formation.


Cheney Orr / Reuters

A derailed train is seen amid damage and debris after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states in Earlington, Kentucky, Dec. 11, 2021.

By Pat Mcdonogh / Reuters

Family and friends searched through the rubble of Chris Alvey's home on Highway 69 Hartford, Kentucky after the area was hit by overnight tornados. Dec. 11, 2021.

Gunnar Word / AFP via Getty Images

A Bowling Green, Kentucky, resident surveys the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021.

Cheney Orr / Reuters

Bill Mosley walks with his wife Bonnie while carrying two of his guns, the only items he was able to recover after their home was destroyed, as a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Earlington, Kentucky, Dec. 11, 2021.

Joe Rondone / Reuters

Damage at the Monette Manor nursing home on Saturday morning in Monette, Arkansas. after a tornado ripped through the residence on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Joe Rondone / Reuters

A wheelchair is seen near damage at the Monette Manor nursing home after one of a devastating swarm of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, in Monette, Arkansas, U.S. Dec. 11, 2021.

Timothy D. Easley / AP

A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Kentucky, Dec. 11, 2021.

By Pat Mcdonogh / Reuters

Family and friends searched through the rubble of Chris Alvey's home on Highway 69 Hartford, Kentucky after the area was hit by overnight tornados. Dec. 11, 2021

Michael Clubb / AP

A house sits destroyed by a tornado in Campbellsville, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

nterior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Cheney Orr / Reuters

The scene of a train derailment is pictured after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Earlington, Kentucky, Dec. 11, 2021.


Lawrence Bryant / Reuters

A responder walks past the wreckage at the site of a roof collapse at an Amazon distribution center after a tornado hits Edwardsville, in Illinois, Dec. 11, 2021.

Timothy D. Easley / AP

Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, Dec. 11, 2021.

By Pat Mcdonogh / Reuters

Andrew Alvey carries clothes to his truck at his brothers home on Highway 69 in Hartford, Kentucky. Chris Alvey's home was destroyed by a tornado overnight. Dec. 11, 2021

Mark Humphrey / AP

Damage from a tornado is seen at a mall in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11, 2021.

Gunnar Word / AFP via Getty Images

Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area on Dec. 11, 2021.

Mark Humphrey / AP

People survey damage from a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11, 2021.

Mark Humphrey / AP

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11, 2021.



