Chilling Photos Show The Widespread Damage Caused By Multiple Deadly Tornadoes
At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone, and officials have confirmed casualties in several other states as well.
Multiple tornadoes tore through several states overnight, causing severe damage that was still being assessed on Saturday. At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone, and the governor there has declared a state of emergency. At least two people are dead in Illinois and another three in Tennessee. While tornadoes are rare in December, warmer weather can contribute to their formation.
