Striking Photos Show The Inside Of The Dakota Pipeline Camp
Honestly, the diversity of people there is inspiring.
Senior Photo Editor, News
Posted on September 15, 2016, at 7:38 p.m. ET
Photographer
Amber Bracken traveled to Sacred Stone Camp outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline has been ongoing for months. Images and footage from the protests have attracted widespread attention, drawing thousands to the camp in support.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Robert Young, a Lakota from Rosebud, South Dakota at Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 11, 2016. Young hangs his flags upside down as the international sign of distress, so people will know that there is trouble with the pipeline.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Felicia arrived from El Paso, Texas, to the Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 10, 2016. She said she felt called to pray for the water and to stand with the protesters.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp staff bearers Phil Littlethunder, left, and Shannon Rivers, close the gates to a pipeline construction site after marching to where workers were supposed to be removing equipment north of Cannon Ball on Sept. 13, 2016. They prayed and held speeches just outside the site.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 10, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Winona Kasto, Cheyenne Sioux from South Dakota at Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 11, 2016. "I'm not leaving," she said. She has been at the camp since the beginning and said she will be there until the end. She has drying crookneck squash (pictured), corn and meat in preparation for the winter.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 12, 2016.
Amber Bracken for Buzzfeed News
A horse, nicknamed Whitey, at the Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 9, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Laundry at Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 12, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 12, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 12, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Richard Fisher, from Enemy Swim in Sisseton Reserve, South Dakota, pictured at Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 12, 2016. Fisher, whose dad was a Black Panther and whose mom was involved in the American Indian Movement, said he is a "revolution child." "We're not expendable, not trying to be extinct. We're just trying to live like everyone else," he added. He has been using his skills as a chef to feed the people.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 11, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Erica Ryan-Gagne, traditional name Gidinjaad (Eagle-woman), with her children Xaay.ya (Sunshine), 4, left, and Taajuu (Windy) Gagne on Sept. 12, 2016. The family traveled 7 hours by ferry and 30 hours in a car to come from Haida Gwaii, British Columbia to North Dakota.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Cousins Ohiya Shaw, 8, left to right, Aniimiiki Shaw, 4, Jiselle Ross, 8, and Jules Ross, 11, wake up for the first time at Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 11, 2016. The Lakota and Ojibway family traveled from Minneapolis in part because the eldest daughter was following the issue on social media and was upset it wasn't being talked about more.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 9, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 10, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 11, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 10, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Spray painted equipment at a pipeline construction site west of Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 12, 2016. The equipment was tagged by demonstrators during a march.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 10, 2016.
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
Tyler Fourth, a Standing Rock Sioux, dances while working a checkpoint at Sacred Stone Camp on Sept, 9, 2016. Fourth is cautiously optimistic about the situation but has no intention of leaving yet, saying "it's not over till it's over."
Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News
A family sits by their fire at Sacred Stone Camp on Sept. 10, 2016.