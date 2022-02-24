Photos Show What Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Looks Like Right Now

Early Thursday morning, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with airstrikes reported in several cities, and Russian tanks and troops seen entering the country.

After weeks of buildup and the failure of high-level diplomatic talks, Russia targeted military sites, killing more than 40 soldiers so far. There were also civilian casualties, including a boy who was killed in the shelling of an apartment building. Ukrainian citizens stocked up on cash, gas, and other essentials, with long lines forming in traffic and at the train station as people attempted to leave the capital of Kyiv. The US and NATO have responded with a round of sanctions against Russia.