Photos Show What Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Looks Like Right Now

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, jeopardizing the lives and safety of millions.

By Kate Bubacz

Last updated on February 24, 2022, at 12:04 p.m. ET

Posted on February 24, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. ET

Early Thursday morning, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with airstrikes reported in several cities, and Russian tanks and troops seen entering the country.

After weeks of buildup and the failure of high-level diplomatic talks, Russia targeted military sites, killing more than 40 soldiers so far. There were also civilian casualties, including a boy who was killed in the shelling of an apartment building. Ukrainian citizens stocked up on cash, gas, and other essentials, with long lines forming in traffic and at the train station as people attempted to leave the capital of Kyiv. The US and NATO have responded with a round of sanctions against Russia.

Emilio Morenatti / AP

Police officers inspect the area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Future Publishing via Getty Images

The consequences of shelling by Russian troops are seen in a residential area in Piatykhatky, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

Emmergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022.

Pete Kiehart For Buzzfeed News

An armored vehicle drives on a street in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Trucks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces transport armored vehicles in the Kyiv region, Feb. 24, 2022.

Emilio Morenatti / AP

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

Emilio Morenatti / AP

Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

A woman crouches with hands folded, surrounded by standing people
Emilio Morenatti / AP

A woman waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

Vadim Ghirda / AP

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

A woman pinches her forehead while on the phone while her daughter lies next to her, surrounded by luggage on the floor of train station
Emilio Morenatti / AP

A woman waits with her daughter for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

Pete Kiehart for BuzzFeed News

A man watches news about Russia’s attack and invasion of Ukraine in a restaurant in Reshetylivka, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian service members get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Feb. 24, 2022.

Seven cars wait in a line
Pete Kiehart

Ukrainians wait to buy gas near Boguslav, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A man watches as President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a televised address to Russians. Today, many Ukrainians were awakened by explosions at 5 am. as Russia launched a massive invasion.

Pete Kiehart for BuzzFeed News

Civilians go about their daily lives following early-morning explosions on Feb. 24, 2022, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine earlier in the day.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

A couple hugs in central Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022.






