Here's What The Past Two Days Of Protests In Kenosha Really Looked Like

The demonstrations, which have mostly been peaceful, have resulted in the National Guard being called in after fires and incidents of property damage over the course of two nights in the Wisconsin city.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on August 25, 2020, at 1:09 p.m. ET

Protests calling for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in the back seven times, have rocked Kenosha, Wisconsin, for the past two days. Blake is in serious but stable condition. The demonstrations, which have largely been peaceful by day, have resulted in the National Guard being called in to restore order after fires and incidents of property damage have occurred at night. On Monday, the Kenosha police responded to taunts from the protesters with aggressive tactics to dispel crowds after an 8 p.m. curfew.

Kenosha is only the latest city to cry for a reckoning on police brutality and racial injustice, as protests have swept across the country this summer. Portland, Oregon; Atlanta; New York City; Washington, DC; and Minneapolis have all seen historic demonstrations this year, which started after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

A large crowd of people walk down the street in the afternoon with signs
Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

In response to a police officer shooting Jacob Blake in the back multiple times the day before there, protesters march in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 24.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A boy sits on his bike outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, where law enforcement in helmets and holding face shields are lined up to protect it, on Aug. 24.

A white woman stands with other people holding a sign that says hold cops accountable
Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

Protesters march to demonstrate against the shooting of Jacob Blake who was shot in the back multiple times by police the day before, prompting community protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24, 2020. -

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A member of the police with a baton stands in front of the Kenosha courthouse during protests in Kenosha, Wis., Aug 24, 2020.

Morry Gash / AP

Police try to secure the public safety building from protesters, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

Morry Gash / AP

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters hold a rally on the steps of the Kenosha County courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

A woman with a pink hijab speaks on a megaphone amidst a crowd
Morry Gash / AP

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, right, listens to a protester speaks through a megaphone, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

A black man from behind with his arms linked to other protesters faces off with police in riot gear in front of the courthouse
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Protesters gathered in front of the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020.

A white woman yells while linking arms with other protesters in front of a line of police
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Protesters gathered in front of the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020.

A white police officer in riot gear yells
Scott Olson / Getty Images

A police officer stands guard the day after a Black man was shot by police causing outrage and local unrest in the city on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Three people pound on a door with a larger crowd behind them
Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

People pound on the the Kenosha Police Department door in Kenosha on Aug. 23, 2020.

A woman with her fist up in front of a crowd of police
Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

A woman protests outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha on Aug. 23, 2020.

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

A protestor shines a flashlight in the direction of Kenosha County Sheriffs Deputies outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha, Aug. 23, 2020.

A shirtless man gestures to a line of police with a crowd next to him
Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

A man confronts police outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 23, 2020.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A car tries to drive through the crowd as demonstrators protest in the streets after curfew during second night of unrest on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police use batons to push back a crowd
Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

Police in riot gear confront protestors outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha on Aug. 23, 2020.

Morry Gash / AP

Police face off with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

David Goldman / AP

Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A boy raises his fist out of the window during a march on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A man stands with a sign reading stop police violence black lives matter
Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A man stands amidst tear gas during a protest on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Two police in riot gear stand in front of a burning building
Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A police armored vehicle patrols an intersection on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

David Goldman / AP

A protester attempts to continue standing through a cloud of tear gas that was fired by police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

David Goldman / AP

Police in riot gear stand in a line against protesters next to a message spay painted on the Kenosha County Courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

Morry Gash / AP

Police stand near a department of corrections building that was set on fire during protests, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

Morry Gash / AP

Burned out vehicles are seen Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

A woman holding a sign that says god + law + order
Scott Olson / Getty Images

A women standing in a used car lot with burned out cars after a night of unrest, on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A protester with a sign that says what if it was your kid
Morry Gash / AP

A protester sits on a car as they stop traffic Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A boy sits on a bike on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.






