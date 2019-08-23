 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of The Week

Trending

23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of The Week

From the wildfires in the Amazon raising awareness of an ongoing climate emergency to the simmering tensions in Afghanistan and Hong Kong, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Posted on August 23, 2019, at 5:17 p.m. ET

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, in Brazil, Aug. 22.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators gather outside the Brazilian Embassy in London to protest and raise awareness about the massive fires in the Amazon rainforest, Aug. 23.

STR / AFP / Getty Images

Firefighters walk through a burnt field as they combat a fire in the surroundings of Robore in Bolivia on Aug. 23.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

A villager tries to extinguish a peatland fire Aug. 22 in Riau, Indonesia.

Desiree Martin / AFP / Getty Images

A helicopter drops water over a forest fire raging in the Moya Mountains on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Aug. 19.

Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP / Getty Images

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force tank fires during a training exercise at the base of Mount Fuji in Gotemba, Japan, on Aug. 22.

Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP / Getty Images

A pedestrian looks at a roadside television screen reporting on North Korea’s projectile launch earlier in the day in Tokyo, Aug. 16.

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images

Smoke billows above buildings during a reported airstrike by pro-regime forces near the town of Hish in Syria’s Idlib province, Aug. 19.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP / Getty Images

Afghan men investigate in a wedding hall after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul, Aug. 18.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife, Margie Reckard, who was killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 17.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a US flag outfit with his mother, Larrietta, listening to President Donald Trump address the American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, Aug. 21.

Alexander Drago / Reuters

Sen. Bernie Sanders, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff and some members of the local media at the Field of Dreams, the movie site, in Dyersville, Iowa, Aug. 19.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP / Getty Images

An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian man during clashes following a weekly protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the West Bank, Aug. 23.

Hindustan Times / Getty Images

Students dressed up as Hindu gods Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva during the Janmashtami festival celebration, Aug. 21 in Mumbai.

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Demonstrators stand at a vigil with yellow helmets, goggles, and symbolically covered right eyes in front of the Chinese Embassy and demand freedom for Hong Kong.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters embrace outside Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station in Hong Kong on Aug. 23.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

The cuirassiers during the Quirinal consultations in Rome, Aug. 22.

Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

Joyce Hope Scott, from Boston, stands at the “Door of No Return” as she visits the “Maison Des Esclaves” slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west at Gorée Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, July 7, 2019.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Young visitors embark on a guided glacier tour at an exposed portion of the Aletsch Glacier on Aug. 22 near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.

Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

Immigrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, Aug. 20.

Owen Humphreys / PA Images / Getty Images

People jump in the sea at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside, United Kingdom.

Prakash Mathema / AFP / Getty Images

A boy jumps in a pond covered with algae on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 23.

Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images

A Rohingya child sits inside a sewage ring at a camp in Teknaf in Bangladesh on Aug. 21.


CORRECTION

Joyce Hope Scott’s name was misstated in an earlier version of this post.


ADVERTISEMENT