Seth Herald / Getty Images

TOPSHOT - A man walks across a washed out West Saginaw Road in Sanford, Michigan, on May 21,2020, after the area saw heavy flooding and damage from heavy rains throughout central Michigan . - More than 10,000 residents were evacuating their homes in Michigan on May 20, 2020 after two dams failed following heavy rains triggered what officials warned will be historic flooding. Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Midland County, site of the breached dams, in the towns of Edenville and Sanford. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)